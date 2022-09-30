The Porterville High girls tennis team remained in third place in the East Yosemite League with a 6-3 win over Mt. Whitney on Wednesday at PHS.
Porterville (12-4, 4-2) sits behind El Diamante and first place Redwood in the EYL standings. In singles for PHS, Ellie Mauck lost at No. 1 to the league's defending champion Summer Herrera 3-6, 1-6.
Also in singles for PHS, Ruhani Deswal won 6-0, 6-2, Delaney Nix won 6-1, 6-1, Aracely Perez lost 2-6, 0-6, Zahra Rayani won 6-1, 6-1 and Camila Navarro won 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles at No. 1, Deswal and Nix lost to Mt. Whitney's doubles team that featured Herrera 3-8. Also in doubles for PHS, Mauck and Rayani won 8-2 and Jackie Ayala and Camille Martin won 8-0.