The Porterville High girls soccer team hosted the Delano Tigers for a cold but well played game on Wednesday. The Panthers would end up scoring three goals and shutting the Tigers out in the cold for a 3-0 win. This would also break the Panthers run of losses before they face off against Monache.
A fast push by the Tigers to start the game would take the Panthers all the way back to their goal before they would take a shot but the ball went in a wide miss and would be turned over to the Panthers. Hailey Allen would take the ball out and pass to Estrella Valencia to push farther down the field. Allen passed over to Olivia Guillermo. Guillermo would have a shot and take it but a big kick by the Tigers would push the play back to midfield.
Stephanie Villanueva would toss the ball in for Clariza Perez to take a shot but it barely missed the net as it clipped the post. Another kick in by Villanueva would be passed to Guillermo who would head the ball high in the air. Yurida Angeles would be there for the rebound and would pass back over to Guillermo before it would be passed to Zaynah Ceballos for the shot. Ceballos would quickly make the adjustments needed and kicked the ball into the top right corner of the goal. With that the Panthers would take the lead just 10 minutes into the first half.
The rest of the first half would go by with the Panthers pressing the Tigers to their goal and maintaining a strong defense when the Tigers would pick the ball up. A toss in from Allen would go right for Angeles before she would pass to Karina Villanueva for a shot that was caught out of the air by the Tigers goalie.
Sierra Weisenberger would press the ball next with a pass to Thaily Villanueva that passed by multiple Tiger defenders. Villanueva would then pass the ball to Stephanie Villanueva who again pressed through the Tiger defense to pass to Valencia. Valencia would have her path blocked but would fire the ball off to Ashley Rodriguez to press further before passing to Weisenberger. Weisenberger would be run out by the Tigers but Lizzet Rodriguez would toss the ball back in for the Panthers. Angeles would receive the ball with an awesome header almost landed the ball in the Tigers goal.
The first half came to a close with a great block from keeper Haiden Arbelo which kept the Panthers in the lead for the second half.
A fast break from the Tigers was stopped by a save by Arbelo as the game started back up. The Panthers would take the ball with Stephanie Villanueva tossing the ball in to Anahi Orosco. Orosco would take the ball past a Tiger defender before having to pass to Lizzet Rodriguez. Without hesitation Rodriguez would push quickly up the pitch with her team before kicking a pass to Jasmine Gutierrez to take. Gutierrez would move the ball over to Ceballos before it would be passed finally to Ashley Rodriguez for the goal as she sent the ball spinning into the far right side of the net.
With the game now 2-0 the Tigers would try and bolster their defense but the Panthers would push right through with Perez pushing the ball over to Kim Angeles. Angeles would then pass to Guillermo for a kick that curved right to Stephanie Villanueva who easily kicked the ball in for the Panthers final margin with the game.
“I'm happy, the girls all played really well.” PHS coach Jacob Rivas said “We really stepped up in the second half, there were a lot of good pushes. Not only that but our freshman keeper Haiden Arbelo made a really good catch in this game that impressed me. We also had a lot of good communication tonight, it keeps everyone in sync and gets us goals as you can see.”