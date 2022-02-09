After a tight first quarter, the Porterville High girls basketball team was able to pull away for a 70-28 win over Mission Oak on Monday.
PHS led just 16-14 after one quarter as Hannah Thompson hit three three-pointers for the Hawks to keep the game close. After leaving Thompson open in the first quarter, PHS coach Dave Kavern said, “We made sure we knew where she was.” Thompson would go on to hit just one more three the rest of the game.
The Panthers led 36-16 at halftime and then outscored Mission Oak 31-7 in the third quarter to take a 66-23 lead.
PHS was on fire from the floor as it hit 13 3s led by Gracie Magana who hit seven. Neseije Ortiz and Andrea Perez each hit two 3s for the Panthers.
Magana scored 19 points, Ortiz had 19 points, Perez had 14 points, Assyria Murietta had six points, Mariah Castanon and Greenly Wilson each had three points and Tenaya Murrietta, Camille Martin each added two points for PHS.
The fourth quarter was played with a running clock. “Our full court press really bothered Mission Oak and led to many easy baskets,” Kavern said.
PHS will host Delano at 6:30 p.m. today at Sharman Gym and it will be senior night for the Panthers as eight seniors will be honored.
Porterville will end the regular season on Thursday at Monache.