The Porterville High girls basketball team overcame a slow start to win an East Yosemite League game, 52-37, at Tulare Union on Tuesday.
It was the first game PHS had played in two weeks. “It was obvious from the opening tip that this was our first game in two weeks,” PHS coach Dave Kavern said. “We were very sluggish and slow on our press. We struggled most of the first half.”
Gracie Magana, though, wasn't rusty offensively ash she hit nine three-point shots on her way to scoring 29 points. Kavern said Magana also passed up several more three-point shot chances.
Nseije Ortiz also had an outstanding all-around game for PHS with nine points, eight rebounds, eight assists and six steals. Amaya Cortez, Andrea Perez and Devina Lopez all scored four points and Krizlynn Balboa added two points for PHS.
Porterville led 17-9 after one quarter and 28-21 at halftime but went on a 15-0 run midway through the second half to take control of the game. Porterville led 46-28 after three quarters.
“The second half, we made a slight adjustment on our 2-2-1 press, trying to take away the middle,” Kavern said.” In the first half, Tulare was able to get the ball to the middle.”
“With COVID going on, it's difficult to get into a good rhythm either on offense or defense,” Kavern added.
Porterville's scheduled game with Delano has already been postponed. PHS is scheduled to next play Caruthers, which is ranked No. 7 in the Valley, on Saturday.