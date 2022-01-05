The Porterville High girls basketball team rolled to a 69-37 win at Hoover on Tuesday.
PHS (14-3) will open East Yosemite League play a week from today at Mission Oak. Assyria Murrietta scored 17 points, Nsejie Ortiz had 15 points, Mariah Castanon had 14 points and Andrea Perez added 10 points for the Panthers against Hoover.
PHS led just 13-8 after one quarter, but outscored Hoover 25-9 in the second quarter to take a 38-17 lead and extended its lead to 53-26 after three quarters.
Ortiz had a strong all-around game as she had numerous steals, including several steals off of the press. She also added numerous assists. “Our press and transition game are really starting to look good,” PHS coach Dave Kavern said.
Gracie Magana also scored eight points and had an outstanding offensive game passing the ball as well.
“The players who came off the bench increased our lead, which is always a nice thing,” Kavern said.