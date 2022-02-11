The Porterville High girls basketball team rolled to a 73-16 win against Delano on Wednesday at Sharman Gym on senior night.
“It was a great way to send our seniors out with a win in their final regular season home game,” PHS coach Dave Kavern said.
PHS jumped out to a 19-2 lead after one quarter and led 46-4 at halftime. The Panthers extended their lead to 59-14 after three quarters. In three of the four quarters, PHS allowed just two points.
“Our press again was working very well, may times Delano struggled to get the ball over half court,” Kavern said.
Nseije Ortiz scored 21 points, Gracia Magana and Mariah Castanon each had nine points, Teneya Murrietta had seven points, Devina Lopez and Assyria Murrietta each had six points, Mylah Niska and Camille Martin each added four points and Greenly Wilson added two points for PHS.