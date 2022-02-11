After beating their crosstown rivals by 31 points just 5 days ago, you would have thought that last night’s rematch would be another walk in the park for the Porterville High Lady Panthers girls basketball team. The Lady Marauders had other ideas as on their senior night and in front of their home fans MHS would put up a good fight before PHS pulled away late to complete an undefeated East Yosemite League season with a 56-42 victory.
Monache jumped ahead 7-4 early after a couple of buckets by Molly Ortega. PHS would then score 9 straight points, getting two Nseije Ortiz layups with an Andrea Perez three point shot sandwiched in between to give the Lady Panthers a 13-7 advantage. Monache’s Lexie Olmos would break the 9-0 run by scoring back to back layups and MHS trailed 15-13 at the end of one.
Porterville would score six straight to start the 2nd quarter to take a 21-13 lead. The Lady Panthers pressure helped keep Monache off the board for the first 5:29 of the 2nd quarter, but the PHS offense went cold as well to keep them from extending the lead. Jasabel Posadas knocked down a three for MHS and Olmos scored on a steal and layup to keep Monache in the game as they trailed by only 3 at the half 24-21.
Monache would keep hanging around in the 3rd quarter and actually tied the game at 31 with 1:45 left on a layup by Alisha Verdejo. That’s when Ortiz would take over for PHS as she hit a pair of free throws and got a steal and bucket to spark a 6-0 Panther run to end the quarter.
Ortiz would score the first 8 panther points to start the 4th which included a pair of trifectas. Ortiz would either score or assist on 21 straight Panther points to help seal the win and an undefeated EYL campaign for the Lady Panthers
Ortiz led all scorers with 21 points while chipping in 12. MHS was led by Ortega who had 12 with Vedejo adding 11.
PHS will enter next week’s playoffs with a record of 22-4. Monache fell to 8-18 and finished league play 4-6.