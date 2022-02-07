The Porterville High girls basketball team hosted the Monache Marauders at Sharman Gum for a good first meeting the Panthers would win 72-41.
Nseije Ortiz led the scoring for the Panthers with 28 points. Grace Magana was next up with 18. Alisha Verdejo would lead for the Marauders with 16.
The first period started out fast with the Panthers pressing the Marauders. Ortiz was passed the ball by Magana as she broke past a Marauder defender. Ortiz quickly ran up and snagged the layup for the Panthers the first two points.
The Marauders would respond quickly with a rebound and pass from Jasabel Posadas. Posadas would pass over to Molly Ortega who passed by her Panther defenders to land a layup for the Marauders putting them on the board for the first period. With the game continuing on the Panthers would bring their lead higher with Magana. Assyria Murrietta would pass the ball to Magana after passing by a Marauder defender. Magana would take the shot and land the basket for the Panthers to lead 15-2.
The Second period started fast with Krizlynn Balboa landing a nice layup after a rebound for PHS.
Verdejo would make her way down to the Panthers basket and pass to Lexie Olmos. Olmos took her time and when confronted with the Panther defense would slip around and send the ball over to Bermudez. Before Bermudez would have time she would have to pass back after a swarm of Panthers blocked her way.
Olmos took the ball out and then passed over to a free Rivera who made her way around the Panther defense. Rivera, seeing Verdejo open, would pass the ball over and then block the Panthers defenders while Verdejo would take the shot and bring Monache to within 19-10
Perez would have the ball as the time ticked down for the second period. With a fast break she would break with Ortiz and pass over to her after passing a Marauder defender. Ortiz would run to the side of the basket and pass to Davina Lopez for the shot on the basket. Lopez made it look easy as she laid the ball into the basket to raise the Panther lead to 34 -14.
Early in the second half Molly Ortega was right under the basket land with a good rebound would land a layup.
The third period would be the Panthers largest scoring period with 24 points on board. Amaya Cortez would take the ball after a pass by Ortiz. Cortez would be assisted by Lopez as she blocked for Cortez to run up for the layup which she landed with ease.
A quick pass then to Bermudez before Bermudez tossed back to Rivera for an open shot to bring Monache within 41-20.
The game wound down but the spirits stayed high with the crowd going loud for both the Marauders and the Panthers. The Marauders last basket would be from Precious Aguilera. Bermudez would pass the ball to Aguilera for the basket.
The Panthers kept the fast pace with Lopez scoring their final basket for. 72-37 lead.
“We're sharing better, even though we had a few mistakes on defense.” Porterville High Coach David Kavern said. “We've also been trying to perfect our presses. Living by them, dying by them.
“We did let their best player get a lot of shots off and that's something we'll have to practice. We have a lot of varsity experience with this team and they showed it with how patient they were. Our offense had good shots and we had some nice second line back presses that I was happy to see work out. The Porterville College coach was out here watching today as well so it's nice to show a good side.”