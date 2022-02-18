The Porterville High girls basketball team would go on to win their game with Mission Prep on Friday at Sharman Gym. A final score of 45-36 would usher the Panthers into the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division II tournament as they extended their win streak to nine. Nseije Ortiz would go on to score 23 points for the Panthers with 13 of them coming from free throws.
The Mission Prep Royals would snag the first push and score the first points of the game. A strong play from Davina Lopez would have her snagging the ball from a Royal pass and then laying the ball up for the Panthers first points tying the game 2-2. Nseije Ortiz would be next with a rebound and a pass to Assyria Murrietta. Murrietta would have a hard path before her with three Royal defenders in her way. Thankfully Lopez would once again position herself open for the pass which Murrietta threw her way. Lopez would then take aim and sink her second shot of the night to give the Panthers a 4-2 lead.
A rebound from Andrea Perez would follow up the Panthers lead with a pass to Lopez. Lopez would take the ball down the court before passing off to an open Murrietta for the shot. Murrietta would take aim and sink the basket with ease even with Mission Prep defenders around her. The first period would ultimately end at 8-8.
A series of fouls from both sides would result in a tie game of 17-17 halfway through the second period. The Panthers would be fouled once more and Grace Magana would clinch the Panthers lead with a free throw to end the half at 18-17.
The second half would start poorly for the Panthers with the Royals securing multiple baskets before Magana would steal the ball. Magana would then press the ball down the entire court and land a shot for the Panthers to keep them in the game, down 24-20. Perez would take the ball out after a missed Royal shot and pass by a defender on her way. A fast pass to Ortiz for a break down the court for a layup pulled PHS to within 24-22. With the Royals taking their time they weren't expecting Ortiz to once again steal the ball and take it for the Panthers. With an open court Ortiz would go the length and land her layup to tie the game 24-24.
A pass then to an open Magana for the shot and a three-pointer gave PHS a 27-24 lead.
The game was heated as both coaches shouted instructions to their players with Panthers Coach Dave Kavern earning a warning from the officials. Another foul by the Royals would let Ortiz take another two free throws for the Panthers to lead 29-24. The Royals wouldn't catch a break with the Panthers as Perez would steal the ball again and pass to Magana for the basket. The quaarter would come to an end with PHS leading 31-24.
The final quarter of the game would be a blur of fouls and long plays by both sides. A timeout by the Royals with only two minutes left on the clock would be followed up by a foul from the Royals and a turn over to the Panthers. Ortiz would take the ball out and pass over to Amaya Cortez for the shot. Cortez would find nothing in her way and sank the shot easily to keep the Panthers ahead 39-33. Four more fouls would earn the Panthers their last six points. Perez would land one and Ortiz would land five out of six for the final margin of 45-36.
PHS will next host No. 7 seed Roosevelt at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Sharman Gym.