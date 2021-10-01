The Porterville High football game scheduled for today has been canceled and the Strathmore High football game also scheduled for today has been postponed.
Porterville was supposed to host Mission Oak at Rankin Stadium tonight. But both the freshman and varsity football games were canceled due to poor air quality caused by the Windy Fire.
Strathmore was supposed to play tonight at Woodlake but that game was also postponed due to poor air quality. That game has been rescheduled for Monday at Woodlake. The junior varsity game will be at 4:30 p.m. and the varsity game will be at 6:45.
Those who purchased tickets through GoFan for tonight's game, GoFan will begin the refund process. Allow 2-3 business days for the process to take place and an additional 2-5 days for the refund to appear, depending one's financial institution. There's nothing those who purchased tickets need to do to initiate the refund process.