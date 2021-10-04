Are you ready for some football? — Monday Night Football.
Poor air quality due to the Windy Fire is causing local high schools to schedule their football games on Monday nights.
Last night, the Strathmore High football team was scheduled to travel to Woodlake for a Monday night game. Details on what happened as far as that game is concerned will be in Monday's paper.
The Porterville High football team will also play this Monday night, October 11. Only a varsity game will be played when PHS will host Mission Oak at 5:30 p.m. at Rankin Stadium.
The two teams were supposed to play last Friday but that game was postponed because of poor air quality.
Porterville will have two short turnarounds. The Panthers are scheduled to play against Tulare Western at Bob Mathias Stadium on Thursday.
Then after the Monday, October 11 game, the Panthers will host Tulare Union on Friday, October 15 at Rankin Stadium. Strathmore will also have a short turnaround this week as it will travel to face Sierra Pacific on Friday.
Porterville's Homecoming was supposed to be held last Friday but it won't be held on Monday, October 11. PHS will reschedule its Homecoming at a later date.
In other action this week Granite Hills will host Farmersville on Friday at Rankin Stadium. Lindsay has a bye this week.
In addition all Porterville Unified School sports contest scheduled for home on Monday were canceled.