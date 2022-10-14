It’s not about getting knocked down, it’s how you respond to that knock down that matters. After losing its first game of the season last week to Redwood, the Porterville High football team bounced back in a big way Friday night, defeating Golden West 26-10 in Visalia.
It was a game dominated by the PHS offense, especially in the first half as the Panthers opened the night with a 9 play 87 yard drive that was capped off with a Sammy Alcantar 3 yard touchdown run. The PAT was blocked and the Panthers led 6-0
After a nice kick return set Golden West up at its own 45 yard line, the PHS defense forced a 3 and out, but a nice punt backed the PHS offense up against its own goal line at its own 5.
The Panther offense wasn’t fazed as they were able to march 95 yards, using an 18 play drive that took over 8 minutes off the clock, and was capped off when quarterback Rocky Arguijo found Cooper Fish on a 6 yard TD strike. The 2 point conversion failed and the Panthers led 12-0.
The Trailblazers were able to move the ball down inside the Panther 35 on its next possession but Sammy Alcantary picked off a Raymon Velazquez pass to end the threat.
Using a balanced attack the Panther offense put together another drive that took it deep into Golden West territory. PHS was forced to attempt a 21 yard field goal but it was blocked by the Blazers Jeffrey Weldon and returned to the Panther 41 yard line.
The Panther defense, who allowed only 37 first half yards, stepped up again and forced a 3 and out, but Golden West was able to get the ball back when a punt hit a Panther player and was recovered by the Blazers at the PHS 10.
After the Panther Defense stiffened again Golden West got on the board when Angel Rodriguez booted a 22 yard field goal through the uprights to cut the Panther lead to 12-3 at the half.
After PHS controlled the ball for the majority of the first half, Golden West flipped the script on the Panthers as they took nearly 10 minutes off the clock to open the third quarter with a 17 play drive that ended with a Ricky Elias 2 yard TD plunge. The PAT by Rodriguez was good and the PHS lead had been cut to 12-10.
Golden West then tried to surprise PHS with an onside kick but it was penalized with an illegal touching penalty which gave the Panthers the ball at the Golden West 48.
The Panther offense went back to work, this time going 48 yards on 10 plays and Jaret Garcia joined the scoring party taking it in from a yard out. Alcantar ran across for the 2 point conversion and PHS had built a 20-10 lead with 10:29 left in the game.
Golden West moved the ball down the PHS 33 on its next possession but weren't able to convert on a 4th and 1 and turned the ball back over to the PHS offense.
The Panthers completed the scoring with a 10 play, 67 yard drive, with Alcantar scoring his second TD of the night on a 1 yard burst. The 2 point conversion run failed and the Panthers had put the game away 26-10. The final nail in the coffin came when freshman Mark Salinas intercepted Velazquez down near the goal line as time expired.
The Panthers outgained the Trailblazers 334 to 149 on the night. Garcia led the Panther rushing attack with 144 yards on 23 carries. Arguijo completed 12 of 15 passes for 133 yards. Alfredo Nunez led all receivers with 7 receptions for 73 yards.
PHS improves to 7-1 and are 2-1 in East Yosemite League play. Next up will be a trip back to to Visalia next Friday to take on El Diamante at Groppetti Stadium.