There is a full slate of games scheduled for Orange Belt high school football teams this week — at least as of today.
Porterville High has picked up a game this week as it will host Golden Valley on Thursday at Rankin Stadium. The junior varsity and varsity games are scheduled for 5 and 7:30 p.m.
PHS also picked up a freshman game as its freshmen will play Robert F. Kennedy at 5 p.m. today at Rankin Stadium.
Porterville will be eager to return to the field after having its scheduled game at Roosevelt canceled last week. So PHS ended up having its bye last week and is scheduled not to have any more byes for the rest of the season.
PHS had to cancel its game last week because one of its players tested positive for COVID-19 through contact tracing. But the team is cleared to play this week.
Golden Valley will be especially eager to play as its first game of the season as its first two games were canceled as its opponents had issues with COVID. This would have been the third straight week Golden Valley wouldn't have been able to play before picking up the game against PHS.
PHS opened the season on August 20 with a 13-6 win over North.
“We just sent out an email like everyone else, saying we needed a game this week,” PHS athletic director Brian Hill said. “I'm just happy we picked up a gam and the kids are able to play.”
In other games involving Orange Belt teams, Monache will travel to Golden West for a 7 p.m. game Friday. That game was originally supposed to be played on August 20, but was postponed due to bad air quality and falling ash as the result of surrounding wildfires.
Both teams originally had a bye this week, so the game was rescheduled for Friday. Monache opened its season on Saturday with a 13-6 win over Cesar Chavez.
Strathmore (2-0) will travel to Caruthers for a 7 p.m. game Friday.
Granite Hills (1-1) will travel to Orosi for a game scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Granite is coming off a 38-6 win over Sierra, the first win under new coach Carl Scudder.
Lindsay will host Exeter at 7 p.m. Friday.