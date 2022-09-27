The Porterville High football team had a solid game against the Exeter Monarchs taking the contest with a strong victory, winning 34-6 on Friday at Rankin Stadium to improve to 5-0.
The Gang Green defense sure made itself known again for the Porterville High football team. The Panthers defense has only given up 40 points this whole season and 28 of those points came in Porterville's tight 30-28 win over the Highland Scots.
The first quarter was the most explosive for the Panthers as they scored two touchdowns, one from Jaret Garcia who made a mad dash and blew past the Monarchs defensive line. The Monarch defense got the ball back for the offense but the offense could do nothing and ended up punting back to the Panthers.
The Panther defense came through one more time as Samuel Alcantar returned an interception for a touchdown.
Mark Salinas also had a great punt return for the Panthers.
The Panther offense slowed only a bit as the second quarter continued. Alcantar took the ball next for the Panthers and ran fast getting almost all the way to the Monarchs end zone but getting stopped just short by the Monarch defense. The Panthers pushed one more time with quarterback Rocky Arguijo taking the ball into the end zone raising the Panthers lead to 21-0. The rest of the second quarter had the Panthers defense taking the Monarchs to task and maintaining their dominant hold on the field.
James Atkinson kicked off for PHS to the Monarchs to begin the second half the return to the Monarchs and the Panthers slammed the Monarch runner at their own 19 yard line. The Panthers were able to stop the Monarchs and make them punt the ball once more.
Alcantar was then thrown a tight spiral from Arguijo and the Panthers running back ran to the Monarch 23 yard line. Cooper Fish then had an amazing catch at the end of the third quarter that was followed by a touchdown on the next play thanks to Luis Lara who made a rush and broke through the Monarchs defensive line into the end zone.
The Monarchs and Panthers boht scored in the fourth quarter for the final margin. The Panthers last scoring play was a fast rush from Arguijo who snuck right between the Monarchs players and put the final nail in the coffin for Exeter as the game ended 34-6.
PHS coach Keith Thompson said he was pleased with the play of his defense against a team that likes to run the ball and his offense that has been making solid plays one at a time.
“The Monarchs pressed us and made us work for sure,” said Thompson. “Our defense held up against them and it was a well fought game. Our guys did their job and they did what we asked them to.”