The Porterville High football game against Mission Oak scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday at Rankin Stadium has been canceled and won't be rescheduled, the Porterville Unified School District stated.
The district stated the game was canceled out of consideration for the health and safety of the players, the game was canceled. Had the game been played that would have meant Porterville would have had to play three games in eight days.
PHS will play against Tulare Western at 7:30 p.m. today at Tulare's Bob Mathias Stadium. Porterville will then host Tulare Union on Friday, October 15 at Rankin Stadium.
Porterville was originally scheduled to play Mission Oak last Friday but the game couldn't be played due to poor air quality as a result of the Windy Fire.