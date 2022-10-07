VISALIA — The Porterville High Football team took its undefeated record on the road Friday night as it traveled to Visalia to face its toughest opponent of the season in a Redwood Ranger squad who after starting 0-2 had won 4 straight. The Rangers stout defense and balanced offensive attack made it 5 in a row as they were able to take a stranglehold on the EYL with a 28-0 shutout of the Panthers
The Panther defense, which has been the strength of the PHS team, started off well, forcing a fumble on the Rangers opening possession, but the PHS offense who struggled to put a drive together all night went 3 and out to give the ball back to Redwood.
Redwood opened the scoring by going 66 yards on 10 plays in a drive that ended with Redwood converting a 4th and 7 when quarterback Francisco Alvarez found Jacob Perch on a 15 yard TD strike. The PAT failed and Redwood led 6-0.
After a Panther punt Redwood scored again when Perch took a pitch around the right side 57 yards to the house. Redwood converted the 2 point conversion and led 14-0.
PHS had its best scoring opportunity late in the first half when Sammy Alcantar intercepted an Alvarez pass and returned it to Ranger 32 with 1:11 remaining. The Panthers ended up attempting a 32 yard field goal as the half ended which was blocked so PHS went into the half trailing 14-0.
The PHS defense did its best to keep the Panthers in the game as they were able to keep Redwood off the scoreboard in the second half until the 4:52 mark of the fourth quarter when Moses Burk found paydirt from 4 yards out to give the Rangers a 21-0 lead. Redwood finished off the scoring by blocking a Panther punt on their next possession and taking it in for a score.
The Panther offense was only able to tally 230 yards of offense on the night. Jaret Garcia led the ground attack with 58 yards and quarterback Rocky Arguijo threw for 129 yards but was only able to complete 11 of his 24 passes thanks to being under constant pressure.
Redwood rushed for 224 yard on the night with Perch gaining 147 yards on only 9 carries. Alvarez threw for 119 yards and a score.