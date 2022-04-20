With the wind picking up, the Porterville High and Delano boys tennis teams took to the courts at PHS on Tuesday.
The Panthers took the win from the Tigers 9-0. This is the third win for the Panthers this season with seven lo
Singles had a solid showing with Daniel Alcantar taking both of his sets 6-2 and 6-3 respectively. Alcantar had a good form and a solid serve to outplay his Tiger opponent.
Samuel Campos on the next court won 6-2 in both of his sets showing a great series of back hands against the Tigers.
Vaasu Deswal had a good series of sets winning 6-2 and 6-1. Deswal showed calculating movement, alternating slow and fast serves to trip his opponent up.
Butters Lopez won 6-2 and 6-3. Lopez went on to hit multiple close shots on his Tiger opponent to win with a healthy margin.
John Rose had two outstanding sets winning out 6-1 and 6-0 with a good forehand that routinely tricked his opponents into over committing on their swings.
Doubles proved to be the same sweep as before with Campos and Deswal taking one court and Alcantar and Rose taking another. Campos and Deswal communicated well during their match. With solid serves from both they went on to take the win with some fierce play ending the game at 8-1. Deswal had good control in the back court and made multiple point saving shots. Campos also attacked the net with a gusto and blocked many Tiger attempts at scoring.
Alcantar and Rose had a similar match with the Tigers. The Panthers won 8-2, with Alcantar decimating the Tigers with multiple ace serves. Continuing the attack he hit the ball high to distract the Tigers while Rose lined up beside.
Rose had a good situation on court. With Rose taking care of multiple close calls from the Tigers, he responded in kind with a powerful series of shots that pressed the Tigers back. As both boys concentrated they turned the two games earned by Delano over when they won their eighth game for final margin.
“We're coasting right now.” PHS coach Kurt Nielsen said “My two top players are either busy with wedding stuff or just unavailable to play. Delano has kept getting better all season so we had to try and keep ourplay high.
“That was the edge we needed to keep on top. I'm a little worried about the team, I know we have the capacity to be better but our drive is low.”