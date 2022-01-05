After a fast paced game the Porterville High boys soccer team lost 4-0 to Firebaugh on Tuesday at PHS.
Some tough times have hit the Panthers as they've incurred multiple losses and a few currently absent players. The Panthers still have high hopes as they continue to refine their style of play and get comfortable with their teammates.
Starting quickly the Panthers Orlando Magana had a close miss from the net as the Eagles goalie snagged it from the air. Again trying their best to push their opponents Efren Herrera also made an attempted shot on the net before the ball turned wide and bounced off the post for PHS.
About half way through the first half Firebaugh obtained its first goal past the Panther defense. With careful poise Firebaugh set up the Panther defenders to let one of the Eagles shoot an easy shot past the Panther goalie Jay Ibarra.
The Panthers had another push at the end of the first half, but still trailed 1-0 at halfitme. In the second half with the Panthers in possession and trailing 2-0 they once again push back against the heavy Eagles defense.
Multiple passes from Magana, Herrera and Ray Servin are met with a wall of Eagle defenders against which the Panthers could find no easy shot at the goal. Servin was next to get close to goal as his shot was caught by the Eagles goalie.
After a return the Eagles secured another two goals as the final minutes of second half ran out.
“Our offense was good for not having our key starters,” PHS Coach Eddie Gutierrez said. “I have three kids still out with family so it's been a tough fight to get the team to top shape. Defensively we are good, they don't push through us like they used to.
Still having our new team, after last years seniors graduated, left us with a lot of good talent but not a lot of experience. That's why I've been trying to play us up in the D3 and D4 brackets so the new guys can learn through playing.”
“Our Mid game was solid as well” Gutierrez added. “Even with our three forwards gone and our other boys playing mid. With winter break kind of putting us back a step we need to focus on our future plans. Working on believing in each other and getting each other's backs will be key, that's how we'll start showing some incredible progress on the field.”
The Panthers will be up against Mission Oak on Wednesday, January 12 and Tulare Western on Friday, January 14.