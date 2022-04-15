A bright and breezy day greeted the Porterville High and Monache golf teams to the River Island Country Club on Thursday. The Panthers won out with a impressive 225 to defeat the Marauders 262.
For Monache, seniors Kaleb Salazar, Brayden Nicholson, Jeevan Mahal, and Jacob Huber all had solid days. Nicholson had a good series of shots on the third hole, with his ball staying on track the whole way down. Mahal similarly had a solid series of shots on the seventh hole. Mahal's ball flew well but cut slightly too far to the left when getting on the green.
For the Panthers, Adam Dagumen, Tony Fusco, Jaden Gammon, Breken Ramage, Atticus Nunez, and Carson Wallace all played well with a low score. Dagumen shot into the low 40's with 43, followed by Fusco with 45 and Nunez with 46. Gammon had an impressive performance on the fourth tee with the ball sailing far down the course onto the green. Ramage had fierce competition from the Marauders on hole No. 5 but he landed his putt before all the others in his group for a birdie.
The ninth hole was slightly different for the teams. With the normal tee spot under construction the boys instead used the closer spot for a much more intensive shot. Wallace over shot the hole on the ninth along with the rest of his group as it seemed the players had a bit of trouble adjusting for the much shorter distance. Some of the others had the opposite issue and shot short with their shots going 10 to 12 yards shy of the green.
“We had a pretty good day, a win is always good. Plus, when you're out here it's just too beautiful not to love.” Panther Coach Lucas Cartagena said. “225 is a great score, we had 226 vs. Tulare Union and it's good seeing everyone shooting so well.”