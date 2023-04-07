The Porterville High boys and girls swimming teams swept the Porterville Unified School District swim meet to win the combined team title on Wednesday at PHS.
Porterville's boys won the meet with 643 points with Strathmore High taking second with 465 points, Monache third with 388 points and Granite Hills fourth with 154 points. In the girls meet PHS finished with 640 points, Monache was second with 501 points, SHS was third with 384 points and Granite was fourth with 186 points.
In the combined team standings PHS finished with 1,283 points, Monache was second with 889 points, SHS was third with 849 points and Granite was fourth with 340 points.
Porterville swept the girls and boys 200-yard medley relays. Portrerville's Mary Catherine Strizic, Merritt Adelyne, Haru Barajas and Pearl Bravo won the girls relay in 2:12.18, edging Strathmore's Isabelle Burrough, Logan Hildreth, Trinity Aceves and Lily Stadtherr, who took second in 2:12.54. Porterville's Jake Kroutl, Charles Bedoh, Chase Fisher and Alex Cuevas won the boys relay in 1:51.18.
Makenzie Hyder, who won four events for PHS, won the girls 200 freestyle for PHS in 2:11.03. Strathmore's Canyon Johnson won the boys 200 free in 1:54.21.
Burrough won the girls 200 I.M. In 2:39.49 while Bodoh won the boys 200 I.M. In 2:24.98. Porterville's girls went 1-2 in the 50 free as Victoria Moreno won in 28.72 and Bravo was second in 29.70.
Among the highlights for Monache was the Marauders going 1-2 in the boys 50 free as Jack LoBue, who was a multiple winner for Monache, won in 23.98 and Parker Cotten took second in 24.13. Monache's Laney Cox also won the girls 100 butterfly in 1:09.00 Fisher won the boys 100 butterfly in 57.34.
Merritt led a 1-2-3 sweep for PHS in the 100 free as she won in 1:02.12. Moreno was second in 1:03.77 and Renna Lamb finished third in 1:07.33.
Kroutl won the boys 100 free in 54.11 while Monache's Gabrielle Sutherland won the girls 100 free in 1:11.44.
Barajas won the girls 500 free in 6:30.72 while Nate Mitchell led a 1-2 finish for PHS in the boys 500 free, winning in 6:01.23. Daniel Landucci took second in 6:15.22.
Porterville's Moreno, Bravo, Hyder and Merritt won the girls 200 free relay in 1:52.42. The boys 200 free relay came down to the wire with PHS edging Monache by .09 second. Fisher, Bodoh, Tony Arellano and Kaleb Klarcyk won in 1:37.17 while Cotten, Caiden Wallace, Wyatt Daniels and LoBue placed second for Monache in 1:37.26.
Hyder won the girls 100 backstroke in 1:13.19 while Johnson won the boys 100 back in 1:00.77. Cox won her second event in the 100 breaststroke, winning in 1:15.87. Fisher was also a multiple winner as he won the boys 100 breaststroke as he won in 1:07.43.
Cotten, Wallace, Daniels and LoBue won the boys 400 free relay for Monache in 3:48.82 while Porterville's Barajas, Strizic, Moreno and Hyder won the girls 400 relay in 4:10.92.