The Porterville High boys basketball team wasn't going to be denied an East Yosemite League championship outright despite Monache's best effort to play spoiler as the Panthers pulled away for a 65-46 win on Friday at MHS.
Meanwhile the Porterville High girls basketball team pulled off the upset at Sharman Gym to deny Monache a perfect EYL season as the Panthers won 47-43.
Andrew Moody, who wasn't as effective as he usually is, made the symbolic play of the night as just like the Panthers wouldn't be denied neither would he be denied. Moody went flying down the lane for a slam dunk and while he couldn't finish because it appeared he was fouled even though no foul was called, Moody was still able to put the ball in the basket.
Moody's play gave PHS a 54-37 lead early in the fourth quarter and prompted the PHS student section to chant “Moody, Moody.” All Moody could do is smile as he went down the floor.
While PHS was in control by then, Monache gave the Panthers all they could handle for much of the game when it looked like it was going to be a much closer outcome. Monache led 18-10 late in the first quarter and still hung around to trail 35-34 in the third quarter.
But Sebastian Mascorro made a huge three-pointer to give PHS a 38-34 lead and the Panthers were on their way from there.
Ty Baxter hit his fourth three-pointer of the night to pull Monache with 46-37 but Jace Balangue answered with a three to give PHS a 49-37 lead late in the third quarter. Anthony Felix hit a three late to give Porterville its biggest lead at 63-41. Ramsey Barrios hit a three for Monache for the final margin.
Monache's Brandan Garcia hit a three to give the Marauders a 16-10 lead in the first quarter. PHS ended the quarter with a 5-0 run to pull to within 18-15 when Balangue banking in a three to make it 18-13.
The 5-0 run began a 23-6 run to give the Panthers a 33-24 lead late in the first half. Monache's Jared Ojeda sank a three at the buzzer to pull Monache to within 33-27 at halftime. Garcia hit a three early in the third quarter to bring Monache to within 33-32.
Cooper Fish scored 12 points to lead Porterville's balanced attack as Mascorro added 11 points, Erik Odsather scored 10 points and Jake Kroutil and Balangue each added eight points for PHS which finished EYL play at 8-2. Baxter led all scorers with 16 points, Garcia had eight points and Ojeda added seven points for Monache.
PHS GIRLS 47, Monache 43
Monache routed PHS 60-21 at MHS in the first meeting but the Panthers built a 32-15 lead late in the third quarter on Friday. Monache began a furious comeback but PHS was able to hold off the Marauders denying them a perfect 10-0 EYL season as MHS had to settle for finishing 9-1 in league. Porterville finished at 7-3 in EYL play.
Porterville didn't make a field goal in the fourth quarter but sank 13 of 20 free throws in the final period to hold off the Marauders. Monache's Miley Rojas sank a three to pull Monache to within 44-43.
Monache had a chance to take the lead but could convert and Porterville's Amaya Cortez was fouled with 19 seconds left.
Cortez missed the first free throw but made the second to give PHS a 45-43 lead. After Monache could score the tying or go-ahead basket Porterville's Ryleigh Schoonever was fouled with 3.7 seconds left. Schoonever made both foul shots to seal the win as PHS never relinquished the lead.
Porterville's Andrea Perez also hit several key free throws in the fourth quarter to keep the Panthers ahead.
Kyah Bartlett took over Monache to lead its comeback. She banked in a three to pull Monache to within 32-20. That began a streak in which she scored 12 straight points, including another three, to bring the Marauders to within 34-29 early in the fourth quarter. PHS sank four free throws to go back up 38-29 before Monache's London Haynes hit a three to bring Monache to within 38-34. Rojas hit a 3 to pull Monache to within 39-37.