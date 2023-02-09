It was all on the line inside Sharman Gym as the Porterville boys basketball team hosted El Diamante with an East Yosemite League championship on the line. After a hard fought, emotional, and sometimes ugly 32 minutes, the Panthers secured at least a tie of their 5th consecutive EYL title, outlasting the Miners 46-42 in front of a jam packed house.
PHS got off to a fast start, getting 3 quick free throws from Cooper Fish and a steal and layup from Andrew Moody to take a 5-0 lead. Santana Guijarro got El D on the board with a three point bucket to cut the deficit to 5-3. PHS was able to get out into transition in the first quarter as Erik Odsather got a layup after the three point bucket to make it 7-3. Guijarro, who had a big fist half, then knocked down a pair of free throws but PHS again got out in transition and got another Odsather layup to get the lead back to 5.
An Ernie Morales putback and a Guijarro mid range jumper got the Miners back within one and then Odsather was able to get another transition bucket to get the lead back to 11-8 before Guijarro tied it with a 3 point bucket at 11 and then Cooper Schimpf got an offensive board and putback to put the Miners up for the first time 13-11. After two free throws from Moody and a putback from Brayden Della gave PHS the lead back 15-13, Guijarro scored again to tie things at 15 to end the first quarter.
Sebastian Mascorro untied things quickly to start the second quarter, knocking down a three to put PHS up 18-15. Morales answered with a trifecta of his own for the Miners to tie it up at 18.
Odsather knocked down a free throw to put PHS up 19-18 but Guijarro hit a mid range jumper to give the Miners the lead 20-19. Mascorro’s second three point jumper of the quarter put PHS up 22-20, but then El D outscored PHS 8-2 the rest of the way to take a 28-24 halftime advantage.
PHS came out and got a quick score from Odsather to make it 28-26. Guijarro came back with a three point play and Morales scored on a putback to give the MIners their biggest lead of the night at 33-26. PHS came storming back. Andrew Moody hit back to back threes to cut the deficit to 1 at 33-32. After a Miner technical Moody gave PHS the lead back by knocking down both free throws to make it 34-33. Guijarro then completed a three point play to give the Miners the lead back 36-34. Moody hit his third three of the quarter to give PHS a 37-36 lead.
Fish then knocked down a pair of free throws and hit a jumper to give PHS a 41-36 lead. Morales ended the scoring in the third quarter with an offensive rebound and putback to make it 41-38 Panthers.
The Panthers closed the game strong defensively in the fourth, allowing only four points to the Miners. Two of those came early as Morales scored to make it 41-40. Moody scored on a driving layup, and then hit a mid range jumper from the elbow to give PHS a 45-40 lead.
A Panther technical foul then gave El D a chance to cut back into the lead which they did as Guijarro hit both free throws. PHS clamped down in the final two minutes, holding the MIners scoreless. Julian Serrato hit a big free throw with 20 seconds left to seal the victory.
PHS, who lost their first two league games, have come back and won seven straight games to clinch at least a share of the league crown.
Moody led all Panther scorers with 19 points, while Odsather added 11 and Fish 7. Guijarro led all scorers for El D with 22, 15 of those coming in the first half.
“The game was a tough, hard fought physical game. We didn’t play real smart at the end of the game and we missed some free throws that almost cost us,” said PHS coach Lance Wallace. “I’m proud of how hard our kids fought and came back from being down seven in the third quarter.
“This is a special league title since the EYL got tougher, adding the four Visalia schools. What makes it even more special is the fact that we came back after losing the first two games, it shows the toughness and resiliency of our team.”
Next up for PHS will be its cross town rivalry game at Monache on Friday.