The Porterville High boys basketball team finished off an unbeaten East Yosemite League season by beating Monache 58-47 on Friday at Sharman Gym.
PHS finished the season at 21-7 and 10-0 in the EYL. The Panthers have now won four straight EYL titles and the EYL crown five of the last six years.
Against Monache Garin Wallace scored 16 points, Dane Odsather had 15 points and Adam Daguman added 12 points.
“These kids have worked their tails off,” PHS coach Lance Wallace said. “Their parents have worked their tails off as well. Together we have accomplished quite a bit.”
PHS will open the Valley Division I playoffs in the quarterfinals as the No. 6 seed and will travel to No. 3 seed Central for a 6 p.m. game Thursday.
PLAYOFF UPDATE
The CIF Central Section announced on Monday it made a mistake in reporting the standings for the South Sequoia League in boys soccer which has affected the seedings in the Division III playoffs and that has had an effect on local teams. McFarland was originally listed as the No. 8 seed but is now seeded No. 16.
Arvin which was originally listed as the No. 7 seed is now the No. 8 seed. So Porterville High, the No. 9 seed, which was originally listed as traveling to McFarland for the first round of the playoffs will now travel to Arvin on Wednesday.
The change in the seedings also affects Lindsay's potential opponent in the quarterfinals. Arvin was originally the No. 7 seed but Chavez is now the No. 7 seed.
Lindsay is the No. 2 seed and will host Edison on Wednesday. With a win Lindsay would host the winner between Chavez and Highland on Friday.