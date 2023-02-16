The Porterville Panthers stood toe to toe with the San Luis Obispo Tigers on Wednesday at Sharman Gym in the boys basketball playoffs. The Panthers made good plays through the game that allowed them to win 62-48. This allows them to play this Friday at Sharman Gym against the Clovis Cougars.
The Panthers had a solid game with a starting lineup of Cooper Fish, Sebastian Mascorro, Andrew Moody, Erik Odsather and Camden Haynes.The Tigers took the first lead in the game with a 3-pointer. The Panthers responded with their own 3-point shot as Odsather brought the ball in and tossed it over to Haynes to keep pushing down the court. Haynes dodged by a few Tigers before he had to toss the ball off to Moody. Moody looked to get a shot but the Tigers were right on him and he had to pass back to a now wide open Haynes at the three point line. Haynes sank the shot to tie the game 3-3.
A 3-point shot from the Panthers Fish was followed up with a tip-in by Odsather that brought the Panthers to another tie at 9-9. The Tigers managed to break through the Panthers defense and put them on their heels as they took the first quarter lead 16-11.
The second quarter was much more to the Panthers tune as they'd turn around an impressive 23 points with Moody leading the team. Odsather toed the game again 16-16 with a top-in. Jace Balangue hit a buzzer beater after a fast pass from Haynes. Balangue made a masterful jump shot that landed the Panthers a 34-16 lead.
After halftime the Panthers took the first points with a rapid pass from Haynes all the way down the court to Fish for the layup and a lead of 20 points with a score of 36-16. The Tigers were called for fouls more than a few times and this allowed the Panthers to keep their lead steadily through the third quarter. Fish once again sank a 3-pointer after a fast pass from Odsather. Fish landed the shot from between two Tiger defenders to make it 44-21.
The game was continuing with a rapid pace and the Tigers started to catch up to the Panthers. Only a minute into the fourth quarter and the Tigers had brought the score to 46-34 with the Panthers still in the lead. With a quick thinking play the Panthers passed back to Odsather while the Tigers went for the fake. Odsather sank the three to make it 50-36.
The Panthers final points came from Haynes as he was fouled by the Tigers. Haynes took his time and made both of his free throw attempts to bring the game to its final score of 62-48.