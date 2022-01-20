Almost every player scored for the Porterville High basketball team as it rolled to an 86-24 win over Tulare Union on Tuesday at Sharman Gym.
Dane Odsather had an oustanding game, leading the Panthers with 32 points followed by Kalib Rogers with 11.
The first period was a hot bead of activity for the Panthers as they ended up scoring 36 points in the first quarter alone. Odsather claimed the ball as it was tossed up and followed with a pass to Garin Wallace who then turned it over to Odsather again as he passed the Tribe's defenders to lay it in for the first basket of the game only 19 seconds into first period. Quickly following, Matthew Rivera stepped through the Tribe as he was passed the ball and scored nine seconds to make it 4-0.
The Panthers were unrelenting as they pressed their opponents. Odsather would go on to score four more times before the Tribe would put up their first points at 15-2.
Wallace eventually grabbed a rebound, was able to pull back and make a three pointer to give PHS a 22-5 lead.
As the first period came to an end the Panthers were up 36-9 which is a little over a point every 13 seconds. The second period followed a slightly slower pace for the Panthers with some longer strings of passes. Adam Daguman was under the basket and rebounded the ball and with a quick jump, layed it right in for the first basket in the second period to give the Panthers a 38-9 lead.
The Panthers later rebounded the ball and were able to pull the Tribe's defense away and pass it to Rogers once more for a three pointer right as the buzzer rang to give PHS a 54-16 lead.
The third quarter would be the Pirates second largest scoring period of the night with 21 points in total. Odsather would again be first to score in the quarter as the Panthers lead 56-16. An impressive passing chain came from the Panthers as it led to Wallace hitting a three pointer to bring the lead to 59-16.
As the Tribe was making their plan Odsather was quick to intervene and stole the ball right from under them and pushed all the way to the Tribe's basket for an easy lay up to make it 61-16 with 6 ½ minutes left in the third quarter.
Jake Kroutil would hit an excellent shot as he was passed the ball from Kayden Boosalis for PHS. Porterville led 75-22 after three quarters.
The fourth period was pretty quiet compared to the others with the Panthers scoring their least at 11. A quick shot from Jacob Espinosa was able to squeeze past the Tribe's defense to give PHS a 78-22 lead. Wrapping the night up a pass from Kroutil to Cooper Fish would gain the Panthers their final margin of 86-24 with only 15 seconds on the clock left.
“A great performance all around.” PHS coach Lance Wallace said. “This is a really good win after Palm Springs and our bit of a string of losses. I couldn't be happier with my starting group as they really kept the defense going and kept us in charge of the ball.
“Through the game we just wanted to play fast and get everyone to the basket as quickly as possible. It paid off as you can see. I'm really proud of Dane Odsather tonight. He was on fire.”
PHS is next scheduled to play against Delano today at Sharman Gym.