VISALIA - The last time the Porterville High boys basketball team stepped on the floor at Charles Marshall Court in Visalia it walked away Polly Wilhelmsen Champions for only the third time in school history. The Panthers stepped on that same floor Wednesday night for their EYL opener against Mt. Whitney and walked away with a completely different feeling after being outplayed by the Pioneers in a 48-33 loss.
PHS started off well, getting hoops from Andrew Moody, Cooper Fish and Eric Odsather to take an early 6-2 lead. PHS held Mt. Whitney to only 6 points through the first six minutes of the first quarter and went up 10-6 when Jace Balangue got a steal and a layup with 1:20 left in the opening quarter.
From that point Mt. Whitney went on a 15-0 run, holding the Panthers without a bucket until Moody’s two free throws at the 4:44 mark of the second quarter. Moody scoted all seven Panther points in the second quarter as he converted a three point play and had a putback layup but the Pioneers still held a 23-19 advantage after one half.
The Panthers got a quick bucket from Odsather to start the second half but the Pioneers scored six straight from that point to build an eight point advantage. After Fish converted a 3 point play to cut the deficit to five the Pioneers scored six straight to build an 11 point lead 35-24. After Moody’s mid range jumper got the deficit back down to single digits the Pioneers scored seven straight to end the 3rd quarter up 42-28.
PHS tried full court pressure to get back into the game in the fourth quarter but was not successful as a poor shooting night and defensive breakdowns cost the Panthers in their league opener.
Moody led all Panther scorers with 12 points while Fish added nine and Odsather 6. PHS will face Redwood who they beat in the Polly championship game back on December 30th on Friday night in a game both teams will desperately need after both losing their league opener.