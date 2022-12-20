After nine consecutive games on the road the Porterville High boys basketball team was back on their home floor at Sharman Gym Tuesday night taking on Lemoore in a non league contest. The Panthers couldn’t overcome a slow start and a hot shooting night from the Tigers as they fell 66-48.
After Cooper Fish scored the first bucket of the night to give PHS a 2-0 lead Lemoore outscored the Panthers 15-0 the rest of the first quarter to take a 15-2 lead at the end of one. PHS got a Brayden Della layup and 3 points from Andrew Moody to cut the deficit to 15-7 to start the 2nd quarter.
The Tigers then hit back to back threes to increase their lead to 21-7. Sebastian Mascorro hit back to back trifectas for the Panthers to cut the deficit back down to eight at 21-13. Lemoore outscored PHS 13-7 the rest of the half to take a 34-20 halftime advantage.
The Tigers started the second half as hot as they finished the first as they hit back to back three point shots to push their lead to 40-20. PHS pushed the deficit back down to 12 with just 4 seconds left in the third quarter when Mascorro hit another three point basket.
But PHS fouled Lemoore on a three point attempt with just a second left. The Tigers converted 2 of the 3 free throws to take a 14 point advantage into the fourth quarter.
Mascorro hit two more trifectas in the 4th quarter but PHS was never able to get the deficit back down to single digits as PHS had no answer for the Tigers DeMel Turner who scored a game high 27 points. Mascorro led PHS with 21 points on seven three point baskets. Moody chipped in 11 and Cam Haynes and Fish both scored 4.
PHS falls to 7-5 on the year and it will start Polly Wilhelmsen play a week from today when it takes on Tulare Union in the first round.