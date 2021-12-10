The Porterville High boys basketball team rolled to an 82-62 win over Nipomo in the first round of the Tara Kobra Memorial Optimist Tournament at Arroyo Grande High School on Thursday.
Senior Dane Odsather led the way with 24 points, senior Adam Daguman had 14 points and had an outstanding defensive game with seven steals and senior Garin Wallace and junior Eric Odsather each added nine points for PHS (4-1).
Porterville played in the second round of the tournament at 8 p.m. Friday against Thousand Oaks.