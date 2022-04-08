With the stands brimming with fans, the Porterville High baseball team and the Mission Oak Hawks took to the diamond at Dave Frederick Field on Wednesday. The league game would be well played and would ultimately end in a tied game of 7-7 in the seventh inning. The Panthers now lead the East Yosemite League at 5-0-1.
The first inning proved to be advantageous for the Panthers as they scored three runs while denying the Hawks any. Jimmy Martinez pitched a solid inning, striking out one Hawk with three fast pitches in a row.
With the Panthers up to bat Martinez walked to first. Louie Torres took to the plate and after a foul hit he landed a solid drive to left field to take first. Cole Manchado took up the bat next and on his first pitch sent the ball screaming into the outfield. Both Martinez and Torres ran home with Manchado following after a line drive to right field by A.J. Sanchez.
Martinez also retired the side in order in the second. Ivan Arias scored the Panthers' fourth run helped along by Jonathan Delgado and Martinez.
In the third inning, the Panthers scored another run. Manchado landed on first after a fierce hit to the outfield. Sanchez eventually sacrificed Manchado home.
But in the fourth inning the Panthers luck changed with Mission Oak closing to within 5-3. After Mission Oak closed to within 5-4 Delgado and Aiden Jimenez scored to give PHS a 7-4 lead.
With the seventh inning coming to a head and the sun quickly falling behind the horizon, the Panthers and Hawks would once again contend for the win. The Hawks overwhelmed the stressed Panther pitchers and they needed to call in Jayden Montecinos, Diego Dulay, and Louie Torres to finally strike out the Hawks after three runs. With the score tied 7-7 the Panthers and Hawks had to call it there as the umpires called the game due to the lack of light as a tie.
“Offensively we had good points, we didn't have trouble getting our guys on base,” PHS coach Pete Carganilla said. “Our pitching today was just not where we needed it to be. We fought back in the outfield but we're going back to work.
“That double play the Hawks had on us was too much, it brought us right out of it. There are a few kinks offensively and defensively that we need to work on.”
PHS-MONACHE
Last Friday The Panthers were up against the Marauders as Porterville High took on Monache in an outstanding game, with PHS winning 2-0. Both sides had a strong pitching game with Louie Torres striking out eight for the Panthers while Richie Bailey struck out for the Marauders.
Torres showed some serious hard work as he didn't allow a run from the Marauders while allowing only one hit. With a fierce game going on the bright spot for the Panthers were runs from Torres and Delgado. A low scoring game and a nail biter till the end, the game put Porterville just above Monache in the East Yosemite League standings.
“We had an amazing pitching game.” Carganilla said. “The mistakes we made were small and mostly on our offense. With Louie (Torres) pitching such a strong game it was awesome.
He struck out eight with only one hit over seven innings that's impressive. Torres along with Jonathan Delgado were our runners and they did great.”