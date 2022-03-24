The sun was beating down on Dave Frederick Field as the Porterville High baseball team went face to face with the Tulare Western Mustangs.
The Panthers were in a good position before the game sitting at 7-1-1. With a 7-5 win the Panthers would improve to 8-1-1.
Aiden Jiminez took to the mound for PHS. Jiminez would strike out one Mustang and Noah Bowers would make a nice catch for the Panthers during the first inning. The seconf inning would see the Mustangs earning one run and the Panthers loading the bases but failing to score.
The fifth inning would prove to be the bread and butter for the Panthers. First would be Louie Torres and he would hit a hard smash into right field and land on second. Torres would steal third. Cristian Sanchez followed and after a ball Torres would run and steal home, bringing the Panthers to within 3-1.
Jiminez then smashed a hard hit to bring home A.J. Sanchez. Jimmy Martinez then landed an excellent shot when he slammed the ball into left field, scoring two runners to give PHS a 5-3 lead.
Jonathan Delgado would follow with a hit to raise the score 6-3. Delgado would steal second and third but was left stranded.
It would take until the bottom of the sixth until the Panthers would secure their final margin. Jimmy Martinez would take the bat and annihilate the ball sending it high and deep into left field. The Mustangs outfielder would run and jump on the fence but it wouldn't help as the ball landed squarely out of the field. The entire team would react with the stands roaring for Martinez's home run.
“We were a little spotty in the beginning but they came alive at the right time and got those big two out hits,” PHS coach Pete Carganilla said “Defensivelt we only had one error so that's a big plus but we did have seven walks. We have two sophmore guys out there and even our senior had trouble pitching today.
“Planning on the future to just polish up our play and tighten those loose ends. We have a great team and we're going to play some serious ball.”