The stands were stuffed and fans were squished together as both the Porterville Highand the Monache High baseball teams took to the PHS baseball diamond for an intense game. With the Marauders placing first in the East Yosemite League, the Panthers were looking to hold their own at home. After eight innings the Panthers came out ahead 5-4 after a nail biter of a game.
Many Panthers and Marauders landed good hits. With the Marauders Zach Milhous, A.J. Cox, and Ty Baxter each earned runs with Baxter earning two. The Panthers Ivan Arias, Jimmy Martinez, Louie Torres, and Cristian Sanchez each earned a run and Sanchez earning two.
The first inning started with Torres pitching and the Marauders landed a few good shots with Cox earning a hit to left field and then being brought in by Jayson Castillo's ground ball to right field.
Many Panthers and Marauders landed good hits. With the Marauders Zach Milhous, A.J. Cox, and Ty Baxter each earned runs with Baxter earning two. The Panthers Ivan Arias, Jimmy Martinez, Louie Torres, and Cristian Sanchez each earned a run and Sanchez earning two.
The first inning started with Torres pitching and the Marauders landed a few good shots with Cox earning a hit to left field and then being brought in by Jayson Castillo's ground ball to right field.
The Panthers had their shot and tied the game 1-1 with Arias hammering a ball out to center field and landing on first. Montecinos and Martinez both hit fly balls that advanced Arias. After a narrow pitch that went wild, Arias earned his walk home when Torres hit a ground ball to left field.
As the second inning began Louie Alcantar stepped up to plate and easily hit a ball out to right field progressing to first. Ty Robinson with a mighty swing landed a ground ball out to right field bringing in Baxter for the second run for the Marauders.
The next three innings were full of careful play and tense pitches but it all came down to the sixth inning. Milhous doubled and Andrade followed right behind his teammate and with a similarly solid hit, let Milhous take home to give Monache a 3-2 lead. Three Marauders walked letting them score their fourth rin of the game. After that Aiden Jiminez took over pitching and retired the final Marauder of the inning.
The Panthers had their work cut out for themselves. Martinez and Torres both earned runs in the bottom of the sixth with the help of Machado and Dulay. The game was tied and the seventh inning passed with no runs.
As the second inning began Louie Alcantar stepped up to plate and easily hit a ball out to right field progressing to first. Ty Robinson with a mighty swing landed a ground ball out to right field bringing in Baxter for the second run for the Marauders.
The next three innings were full of careful play and tense pitches but it all came down to the sixth inning. Milhous doubled and Andrade followed right behind his teammate and with a similarly solid hit, let Milhous take home to give Monache a 3-2 lead. Three Marauders walked letting them score their fourth rin of the game. After that Aiden Jiminez took over pitching and retired the final Marauder of the inning.
The Panthers had their work cut out for themselves. Martinez and Torres both earned runs in the bottom of the sixth with the help of Machado and Dulay. The game was tied and the seventh inning passed with no runs.
With the eighth inning up, the Marauders fail to reach base. The Panthers stepped up and Cristian Sanchez took to the plate. Dulay brought Sanchez in with solid hit. Dulay was out at first but not before Sanchez would cross the plate to earn the final Panther run for the win at 5-4..
“This was a fun and incredible game with PHS.” Monache coach AJ Watts said “ We played so hard and they were right there with us. They're so ahead of the game; even with COVID, even without players, they really did a good job.
“This was a fun and incredible game with PHS.” Monache coach AJ Watts said “ We played so hard and they were right there with us. They're so ahead of the game; even with COVID, even without players, they really did a good job.
“I'll say we weren't too offensive today. We could have pressed a bit harder. Thankfully our defense was nice and we had a good series of plays from them. It's a lot of competition, this crosstown game. So emotions are high and everyone just wants to play their best. It's good to see our boys going into the playoffs on Tuesday.”
“We clinched it out. Our offense wasn't there today but our defense made up for it.” PHS coach Pete Carganilla said. “This is the second game this week we've had a narrow win in the eighth. We battled hard and Monache came back at us just as fierce. Crosstown games are so intense, I was impressed to see Monache keep their pitching going strong.
“We clinched it out. Our offense wasn't there today but our defense made up for it.” PHS coach Pete Carganilla said. “This is the second game this week we've had a narrow win in the eighth. We battled hard and Monache came back at us just as fierce. Crosstown games are so intense, I was impressed to see Monache keep their pitching going strong.
“Even though our offense wasn't there, like I said, our defense saved us. We played some solid stuff as a team. Delgado and Arias really stepped up, along with Diego and Louie who really got those hits. Honestly this was just a solid team effort, no one person made this game happen.”
ReplyForward