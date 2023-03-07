Local schools swept the Most Valuable Player awards in the East Sequoia League this season as one of the Valley's top scorers and a freshman were honored.
Granite Hills Angel Perez was named as the ESL MVP in the upper division and freshman Shawn Smith of Summit Collegiate High School was named as the MVP in the ESL Redwood division.
Perez had a career year capping off his senior season by surpassing the 1,000-point mark for his career. He was one of the Valley's leading scorers this season.
As of today, Perez was fourth among all scorers in the Valley as he averaged 24.7 points a game this season. As of today he also ranked No. 8 in the state among Division V scorers. Perez also averaged 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.
Joining Perez on the all-ESL first team was his teammate Blas Diaz, who averaged 15.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.2 steals per game.
Also honored on the first team were Strathmore High's Aeneas Ambriz and Lindsay's Mark Sobrepena. Lindsay's Sebastian Madrigal was also named as the ESL Defensive Player of the Year.
Named to the second team for Granite Hills were Miguel Martinez and freshman Cruz Campos. Named to the second team for Strathmore was freshman Isaiah Colunga. Bryan Valenzuela and Alexander Salinas were named to the second team for Lindsay.
Smith averaged 13.1 points, 5 assists and 3.1 rebounds in helping lead Summit to its first league title in program history. Joining Smith on the first team were his teammates Kristian Avila and Austin Martinez, both juniors.
Avila averaged 14.6 points, 2.6 assists and 2.8 steals per game. Martin averaged 7.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game.
Named to the second team for Summit were sophomore Ethan Smith and James Carson. Summit's Ken Caldwell was also the Redwood Division's Coach of the Year.
ALL-ESL TEAMS
REDWOOD DIVISION
MVP — Shawn Smith, Summit; Offensive Player of the Year — Bryant Gomez, Orosi; Defensive Player of the Year — Jared Reyes, Woodlake; Coach of the Year — Ken Caldwell, Summit.
First team — Kristian Avila, Summit; Austin Martin, Summit; Daniel Garza, Farmersville; Anthony Salinas, Farmersville; Jerald Fermin, Orosi; Zeke Garcia, Woodlake; Oscar Ruelas, Wonderful.
Second team — Ethan Smith, Summit; James Carson, Summit; Tyler Bible, Farmersville; Mathew Canizalez, Famersville; Alexiz Lepiz, Orosi; Connor Wallace, Woodlake; Jonathan Yanez, Wonderful.
UPPER DIVISION
MVP — Angel Perez, Granite; Offensive Player of the Year — Javon Bragg, Corcoran; Defensive Player of the Year — Sebastian Madrigal, Lindsay. Coach of the Year — Casey Snyder, Corcoran.
First team — Jason Macomb-Roux, Corcoran; Josh Serrano, Corcoran; Joziah Alaniz, Corcoran; Blas Diaz, Granite; Diego Sanchez, Orange Cove; Mark Sobrepena, Lindsay; Aeneas Ambriz, Strathmore.
Second team — Izaiah Gonzlez, Corcoran; Miguel Martinez, Granite; Cruz Campos, Granite; Brian Garcilazo, Orange Cove; Bryan Valenzuela, Lindsay; Alexander Salinas, Lindsay; Isaiah Colunga, Strathmore.