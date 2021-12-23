The Porterville College women's basketball team fought to the end in an 82-53 loss to the Fullerton College Hornets on Wednesday at PC's gym.
With a flash the Hornets gained possession early on and score twice before Kaija Ambriz was able to slip past the Hornet defense and snag the Pirates first basket of the game to bring the Pirates to within 4-2. Jazlynne Medrano was next up with a rebound and drove to the Hornets basket for an easy two points to bring the Pirates to within 6-4.
Fullerton went on an 8-0 run to take a 15-4 lead before Ambriz was able to gain control of the ball and pass to Jenna Holder to move past the Hornets defense. Holder pivoted and passed over to Medrano who scored. Ambriz follows up with a quick rebound and conversion to bring PC to within 15-8.
Mia Pengilly showed her stuff as she hit two shots bringing the Pirates to within 22-12 at the end of the first quarter. Pengilly and Ambriz kept scoring in the second quarter. But the Hornet offense routinely went around the Pirate defense and landed shots of its own to take a 46-26 halftime lead.
“We were too fast in the beginning,” said PC coach Alia Alvarez about her team's play in the first half. “We needed to slow down and play at our speed. We're a very defense focused team so playing like we're not wasn't getting us anywhere.”
The second half showed a slower pace from the Pirates Jazlynne Medrano sank the first shot of the second half with an amazing three pointer past two Hornet defenders.
Cienna Enriquez followed up with a basket after a nice series of passes. But the Hornets went on a run before Ambriz scored to bring PC to within 57-33. Medrano scored in the final seconds for the final margin.
“We were really challenged today,” Alvarez said. “We have lost more than a few players and have a few out with sickness. It was a tough change up and was real hard to deal without having a bench to back us up and keep us fresh. But we're getting more comfortable every game with one another.
“Our fatigue and fouls were hurting us but our defense kept us on board. With switching our defense at the half and trying to do some better match ups we started playing better in the second half and I know we'll continue to progress.”