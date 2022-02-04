The Porterville College softball team battled it out against the Cuesta Cougars to one win a piece after an awesome doubleheader at high noon. PC coach Vickie Dugan led the team to an impressive first win of 5-4 getting the win with a walk-off single by Mo Mosley in the bottom of the 7th.
With clear skies the lady Pirates would start the game pitching with Ally Boyd. Boyd would make good work of the Cougars with outfielders Mosley and Kelsy Moen and infielders Cassie Cannon, Annisa Gomez, Cheyenne Ausborn and Cienna Enriquez picking up multiple high fly balls.
Innings two through four progressed similarly. Both sides really showed their defensive and offensive chops. At the bottom of the fifth with two runners on base, Boyd would be set up to bat. After a ball was correctly ignored by her she slammed the next pitch for a 3-run home run.
The Pirates held their lead for the next inning against the Cougars. Only during the top of the seventh inning would the Cougars score to lead the game 4-3. With the final inning of Pirates up to bat the game was tense and loud with both teams shouting for their teammates. Mosley who took her time setting her shot with two balls and a strike coming down the pipe before she would land a solid hit for the game-winning hit.
The second game was just as tight with the Pirates losing 8-4. The bottom of the fourth would net the Pirates their first run with Mosley scoring.
With good instinct Ciena Enriquez judged two balls and then slammed the next pitch away for a double letting Cassie Cannon and Madilyn Pierce cross home to give PC a 3-2 lead.
Enriquez drove home Hailee Smutz home to give PC a 4-3 lead before Cuesta came back.