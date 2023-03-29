The Porterville College softball team had a competitive doubleheader against West Hills Coalinga on Tuesday at home. The first game would narrowly go to the Falcons after a hard fought game 3-2. The second game had the Pirates win as they buckled down and hammered away to win the game 9-6.
The first inning of the nightcap was hard for the Pirates as they'd set up and load the bases but were outed by a fast play by the Falcons. With the Pirates now in the field, the Falcons stood up and took three runs with a clean series of hits despite the fast pitches by Pirates Ashlyn Houston. The second inning showed the Pirates Arie Castillo hitting the ball out to the left field while she took first.
Jenna Holder followed Castillo. Holder hammered a pitch for a fast rolling grounder. Castillo landed on third while Holder took first. Savannah Murrieta followed her teammate and squared up and slammed the next pitch to centerfield, bringing Castillo home for the Pirates first run.
The Pirates third inning had their longest series of runs with Hailee Smutz earning her way onto first with a fast grounder to left field. Following Smutz was Maddy Pierce and Pierce was ready and raring to go. With no hesitation Pierce put her pitch away to centerfield bringing in Smutz as Pierce sprinted down the line to take first. Holder came back to the batter's box and sent a pitch sailing into right field. Kayla Pointing sent a ball grounding into left field. Cassie Cannon was there to bring her teammates in and with a strong slam to left field she'd earn the Pirates their fifth run of the game.
The next three innings were close as the Falcons closed the lead and going into the eighth inning the teams were tied 6-6. The Pirates stepped up to bat with Cannon taking the lead. Cannon waited and watched as the Falcons pitcher walked her to first. Following Cannon's walk was Taylor Norman and Norman sent the ball flying on her first pitch. Out just right of center field the Falcons didn't make the catch and Norman landed on first as Cannon landed on third. Boyd landed a big hit, sending the ball hurtling for the fences. As the ball started to drop it found its way outside the park and the Boyd found her way to a home run. Cannon, Norman rounded the bases for a 9-6 win.
“We've been doing our best, we've been road warriors lately due to the rain so it's nice to win at home.” PC coach Vickie Dugan said. “We've been having to go out of town every time we play so it's been a bit hard some days but it's always better to play than to get rained out! I couldn't be happier for our homer, it saved us in the end and Ally (Boyd) really put her all into it.”
“Yeah it's been a struggle all day today, but I'm feeling great.” Boyd said. “Hitting the home run was pretty good, we've been traveling a lot so it's nice to hit it at home.”