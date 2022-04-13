After an awesome win against Reedley on Saturday, the Porterville College softball team faced off against the Tigers again in a doubleheader on Tuesday at PC. The Pirates victory on Saturday was an impressive 11-0; but the Tigers took it up a notch and ended up losing the first game to the Pirates 8-7, and winning the second game of a doubleheader 7-2. Ally Boyd pitched both games for the Pirates, with a strong showing in the first game.
The top of the first inning in the opener went roughly for the Pirates as the Tigers scored four runs. The Pirates had a good time at bat in the first inning. Hailee Smutz and Kelsey Moen and Cheyenne Ausborn all had hits to load the bases as PC scored three runs to close to within 4-3.
With the back and forth from both teams the lead switched throughout the game. In the bottom of the fifth Ausborn doubled. Madelynn Pierce was then up, and on her first pitch she nailed the ball through to center outfield. Pierce and Ausborn were at first and third as Jenna Holder took to bat.
Holder had two rough pitches for strikes, but on the third pitch she hammered the ball to the outfield. Ausborn scored and PC eventually went onto take a 7-6 lead
The top of the sixth had a tough fight for the Pirates in store. The Tigers load the bases with no outs before the fourth batter would be up. Facing a hard spot the Pirates continued playing. But Reedley only scored one run to tie the game 7-7.
At the end of the game and the bottom of the seventh inning, the Pirates had one more chance at winning. Pierce took two strikes but ended up hitting a double. Annisa Gomez was right behind her teammate and with a bunt moved Pierce to third. Cienna Enriquez had the bat next and after fouling off several pitches hit a solid drive to right field. Pierce ran home to score the winning run.
The second game didn't work out as well for the Pirates. Starting well, the Pirates Mosley was escorted home by Smutz after stealing second. With the lead in the first inning the Pirates seemed to have kept their momentum going.
But after a brutal second inning, the Tigers scored four runs. Only in the fourth inning did the Pirates once again score a run. This time Cassie Cannon walked on four pitches. Ausborn followed suit after she landed a hit to left field.
Ashlyn Houston then walked, loading the bases for the Pirates. Pierce the singled to right to score Cannon for the final margin.
“We just played so flat in the second game, it was like we were a different team.” PC coach Vickie Dugan said. “We did all right in the first game, I thought the energy would keep us up and fiery but it just petered out.
I asked Ally (Boyd) to pitch both games and it started to show how tired her arm was getting. Our outfield and defense was a saving grace. Our center fielder Mo (Mosley) caught quite a few in particular and I'm proud of her for that. We're looking to keep up with our practice and get ready for our doubleheader against the College of Sequoias.”