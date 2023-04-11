The Porterville College softball team was on a five game win streak when it welcomed the Chabot Gladiators on Saturday. After a close first game loss 5-4 the Pirates came back with a strong showing winning their second game 9-1.
The Pirates second game was much more in their favor with a strong line of plays that led to their win 9-1. The first inning was empty for both teams, with neither scoring a run against the other. Until the third inning the Pirates were down 1-0, but the Pirates were about to start rolling away with the game.
Stepping up to the plate first was Cassie Cannon who landed a drive to just right of center field and she'd take first base with ease. Next up was Taylor Norman who landed on first after an effortless looking hit. Ally Boyd slammed her first pitch and it sailed out to left field, loading the bases.
Jennilu Martinez slammed a pitch out into the outfield, bringing Cannon home. Boyd and Martinez also crossed home, giving the Pirates a 3-1 lead. The Pirates pitcher Ashlyn Huston made short work of the Gladiators as she outed all three batters who stepped up. The fourth inning had Savannah Murrietta and Kate Lowry being brought in by strong plays from the Pirates as the Pirates took a 5-1 lead.
The fourth inning continued with the Pirates next batch of runs with Cannon, Pierce, and Jenna Holder all reaching base on hits. The Pirates final margin was earned by Hailee Smutz as she landed a hit and sent the ball flying high. The Gladiators tried to catch it but as the sun was high in the sky they lost the ball and let it drop, saving Smutz from an early out. Lowry had her time at bat and she'd land a solid drive to left field, letting Smutz sprint around the bases and slide in for the run for the final score of 9-1.
In the second game the Gladiators moved fast and in the first two innings had scored four out of their five rouns in the game. Smutz got a run for the Pirates thanks to being brought in by Maddy Pierce with a strong hit to left field. The next three innings were an series of offense by both sides as neither could seem to break through. Three double plays during the game by the Pirates Cannon, Smutz, and Cienna Enriquez kept them competitive.
The Pirates weren't looking good as they were down 5-1 the bottom of the seventh. A nice run of hits by the Pirates earned them some much needed points. First in was Cannon who landed a line drive to center field and placed herself on first base. A big shot by Norman brought Cannon rounding the bases and then sliding into home for the Pirates.
Boyd followed her teammates and was the last scorer for the Pirates in the first game being brought in by Martinez who landed a solid drive to left field, splitting the Gladiators shortstop and third baseman for a clean hit, but it wasn't quite enough.