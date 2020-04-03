Porterville College guard headed to Rocky Mountain College
Porterville College men's basketball standout Tayshawun Bradford has signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his academic and athletic career at Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Montana next season.
"Tayshawun is a guy we are very excited to have joining our program," said Rocky Mountain head coach Bill Dreikosen. "He is going to bring toughness, scoring ability and size to our backcourt next year. We are very impressed with Tayshawun's humble maturity on the court and in the classroom. It is hard to point out his best quality but he is definitely a high character, hard worker with excellent athleticism."
Bradford, originally out of Fresno's McLane High School, was a first-team All-Central Valley Conference selection for PC this past 2019-20 season. He closed out his sophomore year averaging 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. His finest game of the season came on Feb. 5 against Columbia College when he scored a career-high 30 points. Bradford added 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and a pair of steals in a narrow loss.
In the classroom, Bradford carries a 3.2 GPA and plans to major in communications.
Rocky Mountain College competes at the NAIA level and is a member of the Frontier Conference.