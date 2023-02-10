The Porterville College basketball teams welcomed the visiting College of the Sequoias Giants on Wednesday. The Pirates women's team tried to hold tight but gave fell behind during the mid-point of the game on its way to a 91-55 loss. The Pirates men's team lost in a close game 81-73.
The men's team starters were Maruice Peyton Jr., Mylo Santos, Cameron Walker, Julio Phipps, and Jaylen Foy. The Pirates had a fast play to start the game off where Walker secured the ball and sent it flying over to Phipps. Phipps dashed like a shot to the Giants basket and landed a solid layup. After a missed shot by the Giants the Pirates had a nice defensive rebound thanks to Santos. Santos moved down the court before passing over to Foy. Foy had a wide open shot and he sank the jumper.
Walker had a nice 3-point shot after a pass by Phipps met him at the Giants 3-point line. Walker made the jumper for three and got a roar from the crowd. The first half of the game went well at first for the Pirates but the Giants started to make a comeback.
A steal by Demir Conliffe brought the Pirates their last basket in the first half with a fast pass to Walker who made his layup between two Giants defenders to bring PC to within 42-26.
The second half was a better time for the Pirates, as they scored almost 50 points in that time. The Pirates Jaden Pena had a nice jump shot in the second half with a string of passes. Phipps made the rebound and passed to Santos. Santos was confronted by three Giant defenders and had to use some clever footwork to avoid them. Santos passed the ball to Walker who had to lob the ball over the Giants heads to Pena. Pena leaped to catch the ball and he landed his jump shot.
The Pirates final basket was scored by Conliffe. Conliffe had the ball after a 30 second timeout from the Giants. With a fast paced rush, he made it to the Giants 3-point line and sank his jump shot, bringing the game to its final score of 73-81.
COS 91, PC WOMEN 55
The PC women's team started the night off with a line up of four Porterville High alumni, Mariah Castanon, Jazlynne Medrano, Davina Lopez and Cienna Enriquez, and Sandra Ramirez. The Giants took possession first but were denied by the Pirates' tough defense. A defensive rebound by Davina Lopez brought the Pirates their first basket. Lopez secured the ball and then sent it right over to Medrano to take down the court. Medrano worked her way around and eventually made the pass to Enriquez who was at the Giants three point line. The Giants swarmed Enriquez and she was forced to hand the ball off to Lopez. Lopez had no time and had to pass quickly as Medrano was wide open. Medrano took the pass and then sank the jump shot.
Next for PC was Castanon who brought the ball down. Castanon had to think quickly as the Giants tried to swarm again. With a fast pass she fired the ball over to Medrano who was lined right up at the 3-point line. Medrano snatched the pass and made the 3-pointer. Medrano actually claimed another 3-point shot with an assist by her teammate Alexis Flores to give PC a 12-9 lead.
After a time out by the Giants the tables changed for the Pirates. The Giants started playing much more defensively and kept the Pirates from executing their stronger plays.
The third quarter started with the Pirates in the hole by 13 points 43-30. It took the Pirates a hot minute before a defensive rebound by Lopez was pushed down the court. Lopez brought the ball down before sending it quickly over to Jenna Holder. Holder made her way around the Giants and leaped for her jump shot she sank.
The final basket from PC came from an awesome play by Lopez. Ramirez had just put a shot up that bounced off the Giants basket. Lopez was right under the ball. With a fast offensive rebound, Lopez scored on a layup for a final score of 55-91.
PC women's next home game is scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m. against Taft.
PC men's next home game is scheduled for Friday February 17 at 7p.m. against West Hills Coalinga.