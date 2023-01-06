It was a fast paced series of games for the Porterville College Pirates on Wednesday when they went toe to toe against the West Hills Lemoore Golden Eagles. Both the women's and men's teams were ready to go. After a hard fight the Pirates women just narrowly lost 71-60 while the men won 73-52 in the Central Valley Conference opener.
The men's game had a non stop show of athleticism. The men's starters were Julio Phipps, Kiya McQueen, Cameron Walker, Jalen Foy, and Maurice Peyton Jr. McQueen made his way past the Golden Eagles and passed to Walker who took the shot but it missed. Thankfully Foy was there to rebound and after he nabbed the ball he sent it right back to Walker for his second attempt which he nailed for a nice three point lead early in the first half.
Walker nailed a second three point shot right. Now leading 6-0 the Pirates had a good flow and led the rest of the first half. After being pressed out by the Golden Eagles, Phipps passed the ball back in to Foy, who took his moment to calmly make the attempt and gained the Pirates their third three point basket in just as many shots.
Assad Madassalia was next in line for the Pirates as he took the ball past two Golden Eagle defenders before laying it nicely in the basket. With only a few minutes left in the first half; it continued well for the Pirates. After a full timeout they continued their offensive domination with Walker and Peyton assisting Justin Sabater with another three point shot.
The Pirates scored three more baskets before ending with a buzzer beating layup by McQueen for the Pirates 11 point lead 32-21.
The second half was much the same for the Pirates as they continued to keep the Golden Eagles at bay. However, the Golden Eagles did start pressing harder to keep up with the Pirates. Phipps and McQueen were right there to start and both earned points with Phipps taking an offensive rebound layup while McQueen sank a beautiful three pointer to keep the Pirates ahead of the Golden Eagles.
Walker had an assist to McQueen after Walker stole the ball from their opponents. McQueen caught the pass and with no hesitation jumped high and slammed the ball back down for a nice dunk. The Pirates Demir Conliffe also secured a steal from the Golden Eagles as he simply reached in and took it out from under the opponents' nose. Jaden Pena received the pass from Conliffe and made his way with Phipps to the Golden Eagles basket. Passing four Defenders, Phipps and Pena made their way through and with a hard fought layup they'd earn the Pirates their largest margin of 53-32.
More than a few fouls were called in the second half; with the Pirates and Golden Eagles taking time to get back into formation and letting the clock run down as a result. The Pirates' largest lead was right after Madassalia had sank both free throw attempts; Quincy White and Elijah Seales pressed in and with a flick of his wrist, White made a long range three point shot from way downtown, bringing the Pirates lead to 69-37, an impressive 32 points.
Only a few minutes remained in the last half; as the Pirates continued to hit layups and shots, like it was still the first half. After a full timeout the Pirates secured their final margin with a rebound by White that was fired off to Walker. Walker took the ball down the court before passing by two defenders and then moving the ball over to Conliffe for the shot. Conliffe easily secured the pass and with 18 seconds to go he sank his shot bringing the Pirates to their final score of 73-52.
WOMEN
WEST HILLS 71, PC 60
The Lady Pirates had a hard game in front of them with the Golden Eagles putting up a steady pressure offense. The first quarter went roughly as the Golden Eagles made a huge comeback in the later half of the quarter.
The Pirates weren't slouching though as the Pirates offense carried a strong push early on with Sophomores Jazlynne Medrano, Cienna Enriquez, and Kaija Ambriz securing solid advances. Sandra Ramirez for the Pirates threw the ball into Ambriz who masterfully sped around the Golden Eagles before making a fast pass to Enriquez who was right beneath the basket. Enriquez had a clean shot that brought the Pirates into the lead with an early score of 6-4.
Freshman Davina Lopez had a nice rebound for the Pirates that she pressed down the court and then passed over to Medrano who hit the three point shot. Medrano followed this play up by stealing the Golden Eagles ball right out from their hands and passing to Ambriz who secured the layup.
The first quarter was rapidly ending and Assyria Murrietta had the fire and stole the ball from the Golden Eagles and dashed to the basket. The Golden Eagles were right behind and smacked the ball from Murrietta's hands; leading to Ramirez on the side, looking to toss the ball back to Murrietta as quickly as she could. Sure enough Ramirez was able to toss it to Murrietta who hit the shot that ended the first half with PC down 21-13
The competitive game just didn't let up, as most of the Pirates took a basket from their opponents before the first half ended; but it wouldn't be enough to slow down the Golden Eagles. The Pirates did solid work with Enriquez made a free throw to start the third quarter off. That was followed by another sprinting layin by Medrano with assistance from Jenna Holder as they passed by three Golden Eagles.
An amazing shot from Medrano led to a roar from the crowd as the buzzer ended of third period. Medrano paced down the court followed in toe by Ambriz who kept the Golden Eagles far away. Alexis Flores and Mariah Castanon made room for Medrano and Ambriz as they pushed their opponents back. The ball was sent back from Ambriz to Medrano; who easily leaned back and shot it to the basket. In sync the ball sank and the buzzer blared for a rainbow three point shot bringing the Pirates to their closest margin of the game, down 53-47
The Pirates last basket was made by Lopez after full team play with Medrano, Ambriz, Murrietta, and Castanon all pushing the ball forward, ending the game with PC losing 71-60.
PC's women and men will host Fresno City on Saturday with the women's game at 3 p.m. and the men's game at 5.