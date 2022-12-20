The Porterville College men's basketball team settled for a split in its two games over the weekend at the College of the Sequoias Tournament. PC beat San Mateo 64-51 on Friday but fell to Cerritos 81-60 on Saturday. beats San Mateo 64-51.
The Pirates played stifling defense to take control in the first half against San Mateo and then retook control of the game in the second half after San Mateo came back to tie the contest. PC led 29-15 at halftime.
Cameron Walker hit a three-pointer to give Porterville a 7-3 lead. After San Mateo closed to within 11-10, Walker hit another three to give PC a 14-10 lead. That began a 16-2 run that gave the Pirates a 27-12 lead late in the first half.
San Mateo began the second half with a 9-2 run to close to within 31-24. Walker hit his third three to temporarily stop the run, giving PC a 34-24 lead.
But San Mateo kept coming back and eventually tied the game 39-39. Maurice Peyton hit back-to-back threes to give the Pirates a 45-40 lead before San Mateo fought back to close to within 49-47.
PC regained control of the game from there, finishing the contest on a 15-4 run. Walker began the game-ending run with a fourth three to give PC a 52-47 lead.
Walker scored 17 points, Jaden Pena had eight points, Quincy White had six points and seven rebounds, Peyton finished with six points on his two threes, Mylo Santos had eight points and Jaley Foy added eight rebounds for PC.