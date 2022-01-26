The Porterville College men's basketball team returns home to continue Central Valley Conference action when it hosts Reedley at 5 p.m. today.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will still be no spectators allowed at today's game. The game can still be streamed live at https://youtu.be/cQlOw6ly4gU
PC comes into today's game at 10-6 and 1-3 in the CVC as its coming off two losses against the College of the Sequoias, currently ranked No. 8 in the state. PC is ranked No. 27 in the state. The Pirates currently have a three-game losing streak as PC fell at Merced 89-79 on Monday.
The PC women were also scheduled to host Reedley tonight but that game has been postponed due to COVID protocols and will be rescheduled for a later date.