The Porterville College men’s basketball team had a fast paced and powerful game against the Allan Hancock Bulldogs at the Joe White memorial Gym on Wednesday. Much like last year, the Pirates and Bulldogs had a tense game, with the Pirates securing a narrow win 73-68.
The first half went well for the Pirates with Elijah Sterling, Kiya McQueen, Jake Abrams, Quincy White, and Assad Madassalia leading off. The Bulldogs won the tip off and took to a sprint across the court with the Bulldogs taking a three pointer to start the game. The Pirates had a good response with Jalen Foy bringing the ball around before handing it off to Cameron Walker. Walker had no clear shot and moved around to pass to Sterling, who then passed to McQueen. McQueen had a nice angle on the basket and took a shot for an easy two points.
The Pirates hit again, this time Abrams took a rebound from a missed Pirate shot and turned it around for two points and the lead 4-3.
Walker nailed a three pointer setting the tone for the rest of the half as the Pirates were in the lead 7-3. The margin grew as the game went on. Once Julio Phipps for the Pirates took the pass he was able to take it straight to Foy.
Foy had to pass it to McQueen who then gave it to Jaden Pena. Pena had a fade-away jumper that slid right into the Bulldogs net. The Pirates continued their dominant run through the first half.
First Sterling passed the ball quickly to McQueen who didn't have a shot and sent the ball over to Assad Madassalia who crushed his shot with a great lay up. Followed quickly by a dunk from Sterling after a lazy response by the Bulldogs defense, giving PC a 15-10 lead.
Quincy White and was able to pass it on down to Abrams for a three pointer.
The first half continued with a strong offense by the Pirates. Jaden Pena was fouled and made both free throws. The Pirates continued with good shots by Maurice Peyton Jr. and Walker who secured the Pirates final margin ending the first half 40-32.
With the half over the Pirates looked to keep their lead but the Bulldogs had other plans. With a furiously fast series of plays the Bulldogs quickly brought the Pirates lead to the test. The Bulldogs eventually pushed the Pirates to a tied 58-58 with a little more than six minutes left in the second half.
The Bulldogs then had a solid few plays taking the lead from the Pirates 63-61. But this is where the Pirates rebounded as a team and redoubled their efforts against the Bulldogs.
A fast series of plays from Foy and McQueen was able to pull the Bulldogs out of position before they threw the ball to Pena who was fouled by a Bulldog as he went to take the score. Pena nailed his shots and the Pirates kept nabbing the rebounds from the Bulldogs offense.
Foy worked with his teammate Elijah Seales and with a careful pass Seales made a great jumper. With only 70 seconds left in the game, only two points separated the teams and drew a time out from the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs offense wasn't able to keep up with the Pirates and the Pirates Justin Sabater and Jake Abrams were able to secure the final margin of 73-68.
The Pirates are scheduled to play away at Fullerton next Tuesday at 5 p.m.