The Porterville Pirates beat the West Hills Coalinga Falcons for the second time in the same week on Saturday at home. The first game last Monday resulted in a win for the Pirates of 88-81.
This time the Pirates would once again take the scores high with the game ending at 81-68.
This would mark the first game audiences would be allowed back in the gym since December. To ensure the safety of everyone attending, everyone was required to wear face masks to remain in the gym and participate.
Quame Smith led the Pirates in scoring with 16 points followed by Chozen Amadi with 12. Free throws were also on point during the game with 18 made out of the 26 attempted for PC. Almost every single Pirate would score this game against the Falcons.
The game started quickly with the tip off going to the Pirates as Julio Phipps slapped the ball to Quame Smith to take it down the court. Smith would continue to the basket before being blocked by a Falcon defender. Smith would take the ball once again before scoring the Pirates first basket with an easy lay up.
Porterville was taking the lead with the first half being dominated by Smith with 13 points before the half ended at the Pirates led 50-26. The next push from the Pirates would have Isaiah Josue hitting a three-pointer after slipping through the Falcons defense. As two defenders went to block him Josue would easily sidestep them and land the shot.
Alberto Laureano would grab an offensive rebound and a pass to Chirrag Sidhu would land the pirates ahead once more at 55-30.
The Falcons would then start a bit of a comeback with multiple presses breaking through the Pirates. The Pirates didn't slow down either but they were being challenged by a much renewed team.
Sidhu would hit a three-pointer after a pass from Cameron Walker landed right in his hands. The Falcons would respond with a big push from home court to the Pirates.
The game went fast with only four minutes left on the clock. West Hills Coalinga would challenge the Pirates lead, coming to within 71-64.
A timeout from the Pirates would bring this storming comeback to an end though. With PC coach Amaruys Fermin giving clear directions to his team the Pirates would come back on to the court with a much tighter defense. Walker would toss in the ball to Laureano to press the Falcons back to their basket. Laureano passed quickly to an open Josue for the layup.
With the score in their favor, the Pirates would toss the ball in to Jaden Jones to run down the court. Jones would then pass over to Smith before the Falcons would swarm and force a pass over to Amadi for the three point shot but it was no good and bounced off the rim. However Sidhu would be there with the offensive rebound and pass it to Smith for the shot which he landed easily now that the Falcons were pulled out of alignment.
The final Pirates margin would come from Phipps as an opening in the Falcons defense was pierced by Sidhu with the ball. Sidhu would pass over to Phipps with no Falcons in his way for the layup to secure the 81-68 win.