Porterville College men's basketball coach Amaurys Fermin said this about his team after its come-from-behind 63-61 win over Bakersfield College on Friday in the Milt Stowe Classic at PC.
“We showed them how resilient we are. Even with injuries and conflicting schedules. When we're playing their pace we can't get in the groove and start falling behind. But when we get back to our pace, we start picking back up and securing those baskets and earning those wins.”
PC ended the tournament with a 98-80 win over Moorpark on Saturday to improve to 5-1 in the tournament named in honor of Porterville City Councilmenber Milt Stowe, who's also a member of PC's Athletic Hall of Fame.
Chirrag Sidhu scored 14 points with four rebounds followed up by Isaiah Josue with 10 points and five rebounds. Against Bakersfield.
The Pirates still ended up trailing at halftime 33-24 before they would kick it into the next gear, scoring 39 points during the last half of the game. Chozen Amadi also contributed to the win for PC and Julio Phipps pulled down eight rebounds for the Pirates.
PC's improved 3-pint shooting in the second half was also just enough for the Pirates to pull out the win as they finished 5-of-13 from three-point range.
PC 98, MOORPARK 80
PC took a 22-15 lead after Pryor rebounded a miss and passed to Jaden Jones who scored. Jones later hit 1-of-2 free throws to give the Pirates a 29-19 lead.
Quame Smith scored 10 points to lead PC to a 43-34 lead at halftime and he added seven points in the second half for his 17 points. Amadi and mason Pryor each scored 19 points for the Pirates.
PC was able to maintain the lead with its defense and rebounding in the second half but Moorpark was able to close to within 82-78 before Sidhu was able to score to begin a game-ending 16-2 run. Phipps scored to give Porterville a 90-78 lead and Amadi hit a three to complete the run, giving the Pirates a 93-78 lead.
With the seconds counting down, the Pirates cheered from the bench as they ran out the clock.
“I'm very proud of how they played,” Fermin said. “Granted we still have to work on our fundamentals and we got quite a few fouls out there and I'd like to see that improve. The offense by the Raiders was exceptional and really pushed us to bring those scores up and to reach for those assists that ended up winning us this game.”
Fermin also said he looks forward to the continuing season and seeing how his team is able to improve.