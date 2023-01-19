The Porterville College men's basketball team had a solid game against the Columbia Claim Jumpers on Wednesday at PC. The back and forth game was a nail biter that didn't let up until the final buzzer in overtime. The Pirates eventually took the game 62-55.
The Pirates had a fierce back and forth during the first half with the Claim Jumpers preventing multiple. The Pirates starters were Maurice Peyton Jr., Jalen Foy, Mylo Santos, Elijah Sterling, and Kiya McQueen.
Both teams tried to get the upper hand and the Pirates scored the first basket almost 4 minutes into the game. A fast paced Pirate play occurred with Peyton taking the ball in and passing to Cameron Walker. Walker brought the ball out and sent it to Santos, passing through multiple Claim Jumper defenders. Santos made his way deep into the Claim Jumpers court before having to pass the ball off to Assad Madassalia. Madassalia showed some serious control of the ball as he maneuvered past the defenders. Julio Phipps took the pass from Madassalia, He turned around and made a layup between two Claim Jumpers.
Hard fought defensive play by the Pirates kept the Claim Jumpers from scoring. The Pirates started taking the lead nearly 10 minutes into the game with a rebound by Kiya McQueen who went the whole length of the court to make the layin and brought the Pirates ahead 11-7. The Claim Jumpers responded with a fast series of attacks that brought them to the lead 14-11.
A rebound by Jake Abrams led to an amazing 3-point shot; as Abrams took the ball and turned around for the jumper. He brought the game to a tie once again at 14-14. The first half ended with the Pirates Quincy White secureing a 3-pointer for a nine point lead on the Claim Jumpers, 30-21.
The second half was just as exciting with impressive offensive and defensive displays. Phipps grabbed a rebound for the Pirates and passed the ball over to Jalen Foy who was fouled by the Claim Jumpers. Foy made both free throws to increase the lead to 32-21.
The teams ended up tied again at 36-36 after a lost Pirate ball was nabbed by a Claim Jumper and put through the Pirates basket. The game had 14:37 remaining and the teams were tied again after a 10 second violation turned the ball over to the Pirates who were fouled by the Claim Jumpers. Santos made both his free throw attempts to tie the game 38-38.
A tie at 40-40, another tie at 43-43 on and on this went as the Pirates and Claim Jumpers brought their all to this contest. An amazing game of athleticism played out with the Pirates and Claim Jumpers tying again at the end of the game at 51-51. Now with five minutes left on the clock and a gym full of enthusiastic fans the teams played out the overtime.
The Pirates weren't about to let up and seemed to get the Claim Jumpers tired as they started taking control. After a tie game at 53-53 and 55-55, the Pirates earned their final margin thanks to Quincy White who snagged the rebound and made the layup as the buzzer blared for the final margin.