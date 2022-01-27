After a three-game losing streak the Porterville College men’s basketball team came back home to face off against the Reedley Tigers. A good game followed with the Pirates winning 105-65
Alberto Laureano led the team in scoring with 21 points followed closely by Chirrag Sidhu with 20. Every single Pirate was able to score during the first half of the game.
Sidhu scored on a layup for the Pirates first points. Laureano was on point as he stole the ball from the Tigers and passed to Isaiah Josue and then to Julio Phipps for a basket to make it 4-0. The Pirates would go on to lead 12-0 before the Tigers would score.
Josue would be quick on the draw though and with a rebound he'd press the length of the court before scoring on the Tigers to raise the lead 14-2. Josue couldn't be stopped as he stole the ball from the Tigers as they pressed into the Pirates. With the steal he led the ball down the whole court again for a basket.
As the first half progressed Quame Smith landed a shot for a 30-8 lead with ten minutes left in the half. A timeout from the Tigers didn't cool the Pirates off as they continued to press the Tigers. Mason Pryor would sink a basket after a turnover by the Tigers. Cam Walker grabbed a rebound and passed to Chozen Amadi before passing to Pryor for the basket for a 43-21 lead.
With only 30 seconds left on the clock a timeout from the Pirates gave Sidhu the time to line up his teammates and pass to Pryor. Pyror had less than 15 seconds left before passing to Smith for the final basket for the Pirates in the first half for 52-23 lead.
During the half PC coach Amaurys Fermin quizzed his team on their play. “What did we do to let those 23 points through?” As the team talked it through a few reasons were mentioned “We need to talk more during defense.... We need to stop scrambling and complete our passes.”
Fermin continued to talk to his team. “This is our game tonight. I want you to secure that ball first. Then go make those buckets. 52-23 is great but what if we could get everyone to double digits tonight? Let's make a statement that we are not to be messed with. Don't underestimate them. Let's get out there and do this."
A big cheer from the Pirates led them back to the court to keep warm as the half came to an end. The second half started with a three pointer from Amadi as he ran through the Tigers defense. The Pirates continued their strong defense and landed multiple shots before the Tigers would score again at 64-27. Sidhu responded quickly with a three pointer with help from Walker and Smith.
A rebound from Sidhu was passed over to Josue for the next basket for the Pirates to raise the lead to 97-58.
Taking their time the Pirates started some longer passing plays with Phipps taking the ball and passing to Pryor. Pryor would be confronted with two defenders and with a quick turn would pass to a wide open Amadi. Amadi pulled the Tigers out of the way before sending the ball over to Smith. Smith lined up a pass to Phipps for a shot at the Tigers basket which he landed with ease.
The final margin of the game would come from a rebound by Smith after a close miss by Amadi. Smith would keep the ball from the Tigers and land the layup to finish the game 105-65.