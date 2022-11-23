The Porterville College men's basketball team was able to pull out another close win, winning 67-64 at Moorpark on Tuesday.
It was the third straight win for the Pirates, who improved to 4-2. It also came on the heels of Porterville's thrilling 62-61 win over West L.A. on Saturday in the Milt Stowe Classic in which the Pirates won on a buzzer beating basket by Cameron Walker.
Against Moorpark the game was tied 33-33 at halftime. Both teams struggled from three-point range as the Pirates were just 3-of-15 from beyond the arc while Moorpark was 3-of-18.
Mylo Santos had the hot hand for PC off the bench as he hit 7-of-8 shots on his way to scoring 15 points to lead the Pirates. Julio Phipps scored 13 points and Assad Madassalia added eight points for PC.
Phipps was also strong on the board, especially the offensive boards, as he had a double double with 11 rebounds, including six offensive rebounds. PC outrebounded Moorpark in the game 44-36.
PC played at Ventura College on Wednesday night. Coverage of that game will be included in Saturday's Recorder.
PC was ranked No. 13 in the Northern California regional preseason poll. Central Valley Conference opponent College of the Sequoias was ranked No. 2 in the NorCal preseason poll while the CVC's Fresno City was ranked No. 15.
PC's two losses have come at Fullerton, ranked No. 1 in the Southern California regional preseason poll and at San Jose City, ranked No. 7 in the NorCal preseason poll. The Pirates also have a win at Allan Hancock, ranked No. 10 in the SoCal preseason poll. Ventura was also ranked No. 13 in the SoCal preseason poll.