The Porterville College men's basketball team is now 18-7 overall and a powerful 9-4 in the Central Valley Conference with a powerful six-game winning streak. The Pirates would win the contest 85-78 against Fresno City after a tense game of basketball. Isaiah Josue would lead the team in scoring with an 20 points and Quame Smith would follow right behind with 19.
Starting the night was sophomore appreciation for Jaden Jones and Chirrag Sidhu who plan to continue to play. Jones will be majoring in Social Science and Physical Therapy. Sidhu will be going for a degree in Psychology and will pursue his basketball career as far as it'll take him.
PC trailed 9-0 when a fast leap for a rebound by Phipps and a pass to Sidhu for a second attempt which he nailed to give the Pirates their first points to make it 9-2. Josue would then take his first solid free throw attempts for the game, easily sinking both. This trend would continue all game with Josue landing every single free throw he attempted.
Another press would get the Pirates in with Walker passing to Sidhu before quickly spinning on his feet and throwing it to Chozen Amadi for the shot which he landed for three. The first half sprinted into a neck and neck game with the game tying at 18-18 before the Pirates would take off. A controversial call came when the Pirates were up 33-25. A rebound and score from Alberto Laureano was taken away. Another strange call came from a dunk by Josue, who despite succeeding in putting the ball in the basket was called for hanging on the rim. Without missing a beat Josue would rebound from a messy Rams play and pass to Quame Smith. Smith would go through the Rams defense for a dunk and a 35-27.
An intentional foul by Sage Borbon of the Rams would let both Sidhu and Josue earn three points from free throws. The half would come to an end with the Pirates in the lead 44-33.
At halftime PC coach Amaurys Fermin told his team: “We're up what? 11? We play better than them, that's no question. You guys need to relax. Continue our focus on defense. They keep checking up on all of their baskets for the rebound and getting too many.”
The Pirates murmured their agreement. “Continue to stay positive. Stay locked in, we're not gonna get discouraged. We're not gonna take a bad attitude onto the court. They're out here playing street ball and we're playing hard.
“But you need to keep talking. When they pin us down, show those hands. They go harder at the rim, we have to keep pressure. In the second half we run our lanes and keep up basket pressure. It's just 20 minutes guys, lock it up!”
The second half was just as tense as the first. With the Rams regaining a bit of steam, going on an 11-0 run to tie the game 44-44. Mason Pryor would snag a rebound and score for Porterville's first points in the half. A fast response by the Rams with a layup tied again at 46-46. The Rams would take the lead with a three pointer but a pass from Alberto Laureano to Pryor would secure the Pirates a tie again at 49-49.
This is when the Pirates would gain their lead from another shot from Smith for three and the lead of 52-49. The game was fast and hard and before you could blink the time was already down to 1:40 remaining. A timeout from the Pirates would be followed by a timeout by the Rams.
The score rose to 80-72 PC at the 38 second mark. With a foul from the Rams Sidhu would take two points from free throws. Another timeout by the Rams with 30 seconds left. A fast press and basket by the Rams is then turned around with a rebound and press by Josue but he's fouled again by the Rams.
Josue would easily sink his two shots to give the Pirates an 84-75 lead. With time now counting down Laureano would take the ball out for his team before passing to Josue. Josue would pass by his Ram defenders before passing over to Smith for the shot. Before Smith would be able to take it, another foul from the Rams would give way to the Pirates final margin of the game. With a quiet breath Smith would miss his first but land his second shot to finalize the final score of 85-78.
It's the first time PC has swept Fresno City since 2001 and PC is looking to make it to the state playoffs for the first time since it won the state title in 2000.
“This means a lot to us. These wins are so good to have. Especially since coach Haynes used to be the Pirates head coach just last year.” said Fermin, commenting on Fresno City coach Rob Haynes, who used to be PC's coach. “I think this breaks some twenty year streak where we couldn't beat them twice in a season. With the right play at the right time we've been able to build up this six time win streak.
“I couldn't be happier about our offense and defense. We played hard all year for this and watching our sophomores Jaden (Jones) and Chirrag (Sidhu) leading our games it's been a thrill to coach them. With the season finishing against Reedley I'm looking to clinch the playoffs for the first time in (many) years.”
With those bold plans the Pirates next game is scheduled for Friday at 5 p.m. at Reedley.