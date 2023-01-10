The Porterville College Pirates had a doubleheader on Saturday with both the men's and women's teams playing and giving their all. Unfortunately for the Pirates and the “Sea of Red” both teams took a loss against the Fresno City Rams.
The Pirate men suffered a narrow loss of 86-77 loss against the Rams. The Pirates actually led for a majority of the game, until the last part of the second half, then the Rams buckled down and took a few key points to put them just over the top for the win.
The Pirates starters included Maruice Peyton Jr., Cameron Walker, Julio Phipps, Jalen Foy, and Assad Madassalia. The Rams took the tip off but was faced with a fierce defense by the Pirates.
With a push by the Pirates the Rams played tough defense and secured the ball before making their own two pointer. Foy had the Pirates first full basket as he sprinted down the court past multiple Ram defenders to secure a layup. Right after that Phipps took a rebound and then sent it over to Peyton Jr. who was wide open. Peyton Jr. ran quickly and lined up his shot at the three point line before sinking his shot bringing the Pirates in the lead 7-4.
Mylo Santos was next for the Pirates as the shot clock ticked down and Santos made the jumper.
Foy took another three pointer for the Pirates and was followed up quickly by Jaden Pena who made a three pointer of his own, giving PC a 22-17 lead. Peyton secured another three point shot after passes from Foy and Walker. The Pirates called for a timeout after a turnover with 3:42 remaining on the clock in the first half. After a tense tactical run down with Coach Amaurys Fermin the Pirates fought hard to keep the Rams at bay. After a quick attack by the Rams the Pirates made a foul and the Rams earned a few more points to cut the lead. The first half ended with the Rams hitting a jump shot and the Pirates still in the lead 40-35.
The second half started off with a three pointer by the Rams. The Pirates didn't take that lying down and responded with one of their own. Walker brought the ball in and passed it off to Madassalia who raced down the court with Phipps right behind him. Madassalia was intercepted by a few Ram defenders as he approached but thinking quickly, he passed behind himself to Phipps who made the three point shot.
The game continued regularly until contact between a Pirate defender and Porterville High graduate Nash Wobrock, playing for Fresno City, ended with both players on the floor, but Wobrock remained on the floor.
Another a tense few minutes passed as the crowd waited anxiously for Wobrock's condition. Wobrock was escorted off the court and the game was able to resume.
With a quick warm up the game started back up with a basket by Santos. The Pirates tried to keep the heat they had earlier in the game but the mood on the court had changed. The Rams, perhaps solidified by Wobrock's injury, started playing with an intense defense that stalled out every oncoming Pirate offensive play. When the Pirates Demir Conliffe, Quincy White, and Kiya McQueen approached the Rams basket, they narrowly missed two attempts before the Rams took control of the ball and dashed past the Pirate defenders for a basket.
The Rams tactic seemed to have been to try to get fouled. This looked to work well for the Rams as they secured the lead and then a dozen additional points. The Pirates took a timeout but by this time there was only two minutes remaining.
With little time left the Pirates were behind 79-67 and it wasn't looking good. A shot by Foy bounced right out of the basket as the ball hit the rim. One last timeout by the Pirates helped cut into their final margin. Walker made a steal from the Rams offense, and with good teamwork, passed the ball over to Phipps who made the final shot of the game for the final margin.
WOMEN
FRESNO 108, PC 63
The Pirate women brought out starters Mariah Castanon, Jazlynne Medrano, Jenna Holder, Kaija Ambriz, and Cienna Enriquez. Medrano took the tip off but the Rams stole the ball and nailed a lightning fast basket to start the game off 2-0. Another steal by the Rams and a quick conversion sent the Pirates on high alert as they fell behind 6-0. Trying to pick the game up for the Pirates, Castanon sent the ball into play and over to Ambriz to take down the court. Ambriz was confronted by the Rams and quickly sent the ball over to Sandra Ramirez. Ramirez quickly made a break between the Rams defense and scored on a layup, putting the Pirates on the board at 6-2.
The Pirates were being overrun by the Rams' intense and unrelenting attacks. After a timeout by the Pirates the score stood 25-3 before the Pirates scored their next point thanks to Sandra Ramirez. Ramirez was passed the ball by Assyria Murrietta and made a layup between two Ram defenders.
The Pirates made a few more baskets in the second quarter; but despite good play on the Pirates side, the Rams continued to take the lead. A series of steals and baskets allowed the Rams to raise their lead to 63-23 by the end of the first half.
After multiple narrow misses by the Pirates, Medrano took a pass from Murrietta and slipped between the Rams defense and nailed a layup. Ambriz had an excellent steal near the end of the second quarter which she sent quickly to Holder who dashed to the Rams basket and secured the points for the Pirates. The Lady Pirates third quarter was their highest scoring as they scored 24 points.
The Pirates made a fast press with Medrano taking point and scoring with a three point shot from way downtown. Following up, Ramirez made an impressive steal and made the basket with almost no resistance.
The Pirates kept their offense up but their defense just wasn't up to the task as the Rams repeatedly took basket after basket bringing the score to 108-63 by the end of the game. The Pirates final margin was secured by a free throw shot by Murrietta after she was fouled.